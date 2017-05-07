The emotional wedding photo that's brought thousands of people to tears.

We’ve all seen a million stunning wedding photos of smiling brides and beaming grooms set against the sunset. However, occasionally a wedding photographer so perfectly captures the raw emotions of love and commitment, and it’s breathtaking.

Australian wedding photographer James Day recently captured a moment like this when he was photographing Adrian and Roslyn’s wedding in Bowral, NSW.

On Instagram, Day explained that he was trying to set up one of those “grand sunset scenes…you know the ones…the little people in a big scene” when he felt like it just wasn’t enough.

So he walked over to Adrian and Roslyn and said: “guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife”.

“They then held each other in the most beautiful way…It was so much more beautiful than anything I could ever set up,” he explained.

Day then asked Adrian a simple question.

“I have a question for you, but I want you to tell the answer to Roslyn and not me,” he said. “Out of the billions of people on the planet, you’ve chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?”

And that’s when James caught that breathtaking moment on film.

“In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn’s eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face,” he explained.

“Then I found myself crying. Oh Love, You are oh so precious.”

The original Facebook post has already received over 200 000 likes and has been shared over 46 000 times. Thousands of people have commented on the posts, many of them saying that the image brought them to tears.

“And now you have me crying too. A whole lot of emotion in this photo. Beautiful,” one person wrote.

“This made me cry so much. Beautiful. Love is precious and amazing,” added another.

“Can’t even deal. This gives me goosebumps on my goosebumps.”

Wow. Someone pass the tissues, please.