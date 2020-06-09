News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Get in my cart: The 'sexy cardi' is having a moment and we found 7 under $40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the whole working from home thing, many of us have seriously reconsidered our wardrobes.

Let's just say form-fitting pieces have well and truly been replaced with oversized, comfortable alternatives.

Mamamia's Clare Stephens reviews non family friendly fashion. Post continues below.

And while those few months of isolation consisted mainly of jumpers and trackpants, we now have to consider how to integrate comfort into everyday wear that we... actually leave the house in. 

That's where the new cropped cardigan comes in.

The '90s trend that's been making waves across our social media feeds looks comfortable enough to sleep in but dressy enough to wear out.

And although the cardigan used to be worn primarily over the top of things, this trend presents a simplified take which allows you to wear it on its own if you prefer.

If you want to make it a little sexy, add some dainty gold jewellery and drape the cardi past your shoulders.

Here are eight of our favourite affordable options to snap up now.

Glassons Chunky Knit Cardi, $39.99.

Image: Glassons.

Glassons Rib Knit Wide Cuff Cardigan, $49.99.

Image: Glassons.

Cotton On Multi Yarn Cropped Cardi, $39.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Kmart Ribbed Button Cardigan, $25.

Image: Kmart.

And if oversized isn't for you, here are some more fitted options.

Daisy Street Plus Contrast 90's Fitted Cardigan, $36.

Image: ASOS. 

ASOS DESIGN Fine Knit Cardigan with Buttons, $32.

Image: ASOS.

Cotton On Quinnie Cropped Cardi, $29.99.

Image: Cotton On. 

Glassons Longsleeve Button Up Polo Top, $39.99.

Image: Glassons.

Which one would you wear? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Glassons and Instagram/@clarissa_marchand

Tags: fashion , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

rush 2 months ago 2 upvotes
Aaaaand just like that, I've hit middle age and morphed into my mother. My first thought on seeing these is "ooh, they don't look very warm, they could use a skivvy under those cardis"! 
MORE COMMENTS