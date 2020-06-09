Get in my cart: The 'sexy cardi' is having a moment and we found 7 under $40.

Since the whole working from home thing, many of us have seriously reconsidered our wardrobes.

Let's just say form-fitting pieces have well and truly been replaced with oversized, comfortable alternatives.

And while those few months of isolation consisted mainly of jumpers and trackpants, we now have to consider how to integrate comfort into everyday wear that we... actually leave the house in.

That's where the new cropped cardigan comes in.

The '90s trend that's been making waves across our social media feeds looks comfortable enough to sleep in but dressy enough to wear out.

And although the cardigan used to be worn primarily over the top of things, this trend presents a simplified take which allows you to wear it on its own if you prefer.

If you want to make it a little sexy, add some dainty gold jewellery and drape the cardi past your shoulders.

Here are eight of our favourite affordable options to snap up now.

Image: Glassons.

Image: Glassons.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Kmart.

And if oversized isn't for you, here are some more fitted options.

Image: ASOS.

Image: ASOS.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Glassons.

Feature image: Glassons and Instagram/@clarissa_marchand