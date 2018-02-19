Kids can be kind of creepy. I know because I used to be one, and I claimed to have a ghost friend called Henry. He was an old man who lived in the garden shed and sometimes appeared on random roofs, like that horrifying scene from the movie It Follows.

There's also that time my sister's toddler got hold of her phone and posted a series of dark, blurry images of what looked like a demonic creature to Facebook. To make it all the more terrifying, she wrote, 'Jo... Jo... Jo..." a bunch of times as the caption. Yeah.

Mamamia's Rikki Waller never quite forgot her own weird experience with her daughter. "When she was around 3, my daughter Summer told me that I was going to get killed. She was playing with her toys, stopped dead, stared at me, said that, and then went on playing with her toys."

Then there was the time, "she wouldn't go into the living room in a new place because she saw a funny light in the door way."

Our own Nama Winston's son, "always said he saw someone in the air conditioning vent."

But that is nothing compared to what these folks, who shared their creepiest encounters with kids in a Reddit thread, lived though.

"Chucky lives underground."

Unentertained writes: "My niece was about 4 years old when I heard her laughing in my room. I walked in and asked her what she was doing and she said. 'Chucky says if you stick your fingers in your eyes they come out of your mouth.' Then she told me Chucky lived underground. Still gives me chills."

The man hanging in the yard.

PseudocodeRed writes: "My little cousin was like 3 years old and asked me if I saw the black man hanging from the tree in the backyard. In rural Louisiana, this was even more terrifying."

"The ones outside that watch."

Coconutyoghurt writes: "I was dressing my then-3 year old in his bedroom when he turned to me and said, 'Mummy can you close the curtains, the little boy and girl are scaring me.' I asked, 'What little boy and girl?' He replied:'The ones outside my window that watch us'. Safe to say the curtains stayed closed."

"Simon makes him do it."

"When I was a teenager I was babysitting for a family with three young children. The boy was about 8 years old and the girls were in kindergarten. It was late at night when suddenly I hear shuffling on the staircase. The boy was clearly sleepwalking, but his eyes were open and rolled back. He started running his hands along the wall and grabbing family pictures while screaming, 'They all must go, they all must go!' before throwing the pictures down the stairs," writes bookworm814.

"I rushed up the stairs and tried to grab him. Once I'm about half a foot away from him he starts screaming, 'If you touch me you die, if you touch me you die!' followed by manic laughter. At this point the sound of crashing glass and screaming has woken up the girls, and I can hear them crying. I grab the boy by the back of his pajamas and take him towards his room. When we get to his doorway he calmly gets back in his bed as if nothing has happened.

"Meanwhile the sisters are huddled together in the back corner crying. I say, 'Oh no no, it's okay your brother is okay, he's just sleepwalking, he's fine!' One of the little girls looks at me and says, 'We know he can't help it, Simon makes him do it.' That was the last straw for me. Never babysat for that family again."

The ghost in the bathroom.

Lunchesandbentos writes: "My daughter, who is now 4 years old, was drawing something on the whiteboard at our office and she proudly exclaims, 'Mommy! Look, I drew a ghost!' I reply: 'That's nice baby, where did you see the ghost?' She answers: 'At home. It's in the bathroom.'"

"Please help!"

jUkkLeb writes: "There was a child who was crying and I asked her what is wrong. She said, 'Please help me! They are trying to kill me.' She was pointing at the sky."

"Who is that, daddy?"

"When my son was 3 years old, I was holding him in my arms at my parents house so that he was looking over my shoulder, behind me," johnnywarlock writes. "He then stuck his arm out, pointed behind me, and said, 'Who is that daddy?' I turned around and looked, no one was there. The hair is standing up on the back of my neck just thinking about it."