Tuesday's news in under 2 minutes.

UPDATE:

NSW regional fire services have issued emergency warnings, as bush fires threaten Sydney’s Western suburbs. There are currently 40 fires burning across NSW that have not been contained.

In the Blue Mountains, a fire is burning at Hawkesbury Road at Winmalee with reports of property losses. Fires are also burning at Castlereagh, around Richmond Road at Windsor, and at Marsden Park near Blacktown. Motorists are being advised to avoid these areas, and residents should take care.

You can follow updates from the NSW Rural Fire Service on Twitter. The app Fires Near Me will let you know about fires in your area.

UPDATE: The Chicago Tribune is reporting that George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of the murder of Trayvon Martin in the US two months ago, has been questioned by police after allegedly threatening his wife with a gun.

His wife of six years – who filed for divorce from Zimmerman last week after saying the trial strained their marriage – called 911 and said: “He’s in his car and he continually has his hand on his gun and keeps saying step closer … and he’s gonna shoot us.”

Police spokesman Zach Hudson said that officers “were trying to figure out exactly what happened”.

1. Former Labor frontbencher Craig Emerson has publicly blamed Kevin Rudd for the damaging leaks about Julia Gillard during the 2010 election campaign, and said that the former PM must quit the parliament.

Although Rudd has already resigned as leader of the Labor Party, he has indicated that he intends to sit on the backbench for the next three years after winning the Brisbane seat of Griffith.

Emerson told ABC’s 7.30 report, “Anyone who does that, who is so hell-bent on revenge, who is so destructive as to depress the Labor vote in the 2010 election shouldn’t be rewarded for that sort of behaviour …”

“And Kevin Rudd’s continuing presence in the parliamentary Labor Party will see him do what he has always done, and that is willingly, willfully, recklessly, destabilise Labor leaders.”

2. There have been questions raised about senate voting rules after a number of minor party candidates appear set to win seats after preferences are distributed. One of those candidates is the Australia Motoring Enthusiast party’s Ricky Muir. His credibility has been questioned after YouTube videos of him having a kangaroo poo fight emerged. As you do.