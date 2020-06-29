The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 30.

The Melbourne postcodes that have been put into lockdown.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced stage 3 lockdown orders for 10 hotspot suburbs.

The stay-at-home order will begin from 11.59pm tomorrow night, and is in place until at least July 29.

The suburbs affected include:

Postcode 3012: Brooklyn, Kingville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray.

Postcode 3021: Alban Vale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans.

Postcode 3032: Ascot Vale, High Point City, Maribyrnong, Travancore.

Postcode 3038: Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens.

Postcode 3042: Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie.

Postcode 3046: Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park.

Postcode 3047: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana.

Postcode 3055: Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West.

Postcode 3060: Fawkner.

Postcode 3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park and Kalkallo.

Residents living in these suburbs will face on-the-spot fines if they disobey the stay-at-home order.

"There will only be four reasons that you are permitted to leave your house and only if you really have to. For work or school, for care or caregiving, for daily exercise, for food and other essentials. They are the acceptable reasons to leave, but only if you need to," Premier Andrews confirmed.

"You shouldn’t be going into those postcodes over the next four weeks unless it is for work, and only for work that you have to do in person. You shouldn’t be going into those postcodes unless it was, for instance, to get care or to give care.

"We have to limit the number of people who are going in and out of these postcodes and sadly we have to ensure that residents – families within these postcodes – do not leave their home other than for those four permitted reasons, and again, only when they need to."

