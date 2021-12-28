Now Christmas is over, here's all the COVID news you might have missed.

The news cycle has been pretty overwhelming these past weeks: COVID-19 case numbers, testing delays and mishaps, Christmas plans impacted, border changes, restrictions and rules being chopped and changed.

If you chose to look away from Australia's COVID-related news during the festive period, we don't blame you.

But in case you want to get up to speed on what's been happening as of late, here's everything you need to know.

Almost two million PCR tests were done during the Christmas period week.

Amazingly, there have been almost two million tests conducted in the last week across Australia. Along with that, over 42,000,000 total vaccine doses have been administered nationally as of Boxing Day.

News has evidently been circulating that healthcare workers are feeling the pressure amid rising COVID cases and testing needs.

With this in mind, we want to say a big thank you especially to all who have been working during this festive period: the frontline testers, lab clinicians, security guards at testing clinics, traffic controllers, nurses, doctors and anyone else.

Australia reduces waiting time for booster vaccinations.

The Federal Government recently announced they will be reducing the COVID-19 booster interval from five months to four months.

Health Minister Greg Hunt, said the new timeframe will come into effect January 4, 2022.

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine provide very good protection, especially against severe disease.

A booster dose will make sure the protection from the first two doses is even stronger and longer lasting, and should help prevent spread of the virus: something which is particularly important amid rising case numbers across the country.

Changes to isolation requirement periods for healthcare workers.

Given the immense pressure currently on NSW Health, the state's healthcare workers, who are fully vaccinated, will have their isolation periods halved.

The healthcare system is currently dealing with staff shortages, with about 2000 COVID-related absences.

This week, NSW Health said close household contacts "essential to service delivery" would be able to leave isolation and return to work after seven days instead of 14, a move expected to significantly increase available staffing numbers.

They would need a negative PCR test on day six and an approved risk assessment plan requiring daily rapid antigen testing, COVID-safe protocols in the workplace and PPE including wearing masks at all times while at work.

Sydney pathology clinic sends over 1000 incorrect COVID-19 results.

St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney has shared news of to two testing mishaps.

On Sunday, SydPath confirmed that more than 400 people who initially received a negative result on Christmas Day were notified on Boxing Day they had actually tested positive.

Then on Monday, almost 1000 people were told they were COVID-19 negative when in fact their results hadn't been returned yet.

"All of these people have been contacted and advised of the error." The incidents were a result of human error at a time of unprecedented pressure. SydPath have put procedures in place to ensure this cannot happen again," a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

