Thousands of Aussies are testing positive to COVID every day. Here's how 10 people are navigating the risk.

Whether we want to hear about it or not, COVID-19 is still very much a part of our lives.

Last week, the country's Chief Health Officer Professor Paul Kelly said he was "increasingly confident" Australia had reached the peak of the current COVID-19 wave, but warned we’re still not out of the woods.

"This is coming to the end of this wave or at least the peak of this wave," he told media last Thursday.

"But this will not be the last wave, and we will continue to have to plan for that, be ready to know when that’s happening and to respond to it accordingly."

On Wednesday, the country recorded more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths, while there are nearly 4500 people in hospital with the virus.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also warned we shouldn't become complacent, saying, "It is important that people get their booster shots if they are eligible."

Watch: Thank you to masks. Post continues below.

Health authorities are still recommending wearing a mask indoors and in crowded settings.

"On top of getting vaccinated and boosted, I urge everyone to wear a mask indoors and where social distancing is difficult, such as at a sports games," Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Victoria chairm, Anita Munoz, said in a statement.

As we continue to live with the virus while also trying to make the most of social events we've previously missed out on, we asked 10 women how they are navigating life at the moment.

Here's what they said.

'I try to avoid travelling on public transport during peak hour.' - Emmeline.

"I try to skip travelling on public transport during peak hour if I can. Standing pressed up against people seems like a surefire way to get sick, especially with not everyone wearing a mask."

'I have reinstated my old COVID rule of avoiding people's homes.'- Meghna.

"I am now being super selective about who I visit, if the gathering is big I make an excuse. I have also reinstated my old COVID rule of avoiding people's homes and meet outdoors as much as possible. (I am a bit more paranoid as we went to one dinner party last week, and my son along with a few other guests have tested positive now)."

'I'm trying to limit my movements before my overseas holiday next week.' - Emma.

"I'm going overseas in a week for the first time since the pandemic and I'm trying to limit my movements as much as possible to avoid getting sick before I go. There will be no social engagements between now and then, I'll basically just be moving between home and the office. I'm quite terrified of getting COVID again and it ruining my long-anticipated holiday."

'After we go to the doctors, I make my partner change once we get home.' - Allegra.

"I'm 30 weeks pregnant, my partner is immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, my parents are in their 60s and my grandmother is in her 80s and we see them often. My family all wear masks in public and are double, triple or quadruple vaccinated depending on what’s available to us. We also frequently sanitise our hands when out, we don't wear shoes inside the house and we wash our hands as soon as we get home.

"I pay for parking in Brisbane CBD to avoid the commute on the train and when we spend time in hospital or the doctors (which is very often due to pregnancy and cancer), I make my partner change once we get home and I wash our clothes. That might sound extreme but it could be extra risky for any of us to catch COVID right now. I had it when I was just a few weeks pregnant and it was absolutely brutal, I was so worried about the baby too."

'I was so cautious about getting COVID ahead of a concert but got it anyway.' - Jess.

"I feel like I'm always trying to avoid COVID - mainly by wearing a mask - so I don't miss out on events/holidays/all the things that are finally happening after so much was cancelled. But then again, I was so cautious ahead of a concert because I didn't want to miss it and then ended up getting COVID at the concert anyway."

'I have an upcoming hospital appointment and intend to isolate completely in the seven days before.' - Polly.

"I'm masking up in the supermarket and on the bus again, which had kind of dropped off. I have a hospital appointment on September 8 and fully intend to isolate completely in the seven days before. I'm also working from home, rather than going into the office."

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

'My partner and I are tripled vaxxed and are selective about where we go.' - Alyce.

"We have been able to dodge COVID so far. My partner and I are tripled vaxxed and we have a toddler who we’ve tried to protect. We’ve worn masks indoors consistently and wear them outdoors if we are in crowds. We’ve been selective about where we go; I take my son to outdoor activities, we avoid going to indoor play centres/museums, we still do Click and Collect grocery shopping and try to avoid going to the shops in general. We’ve also limited who we see if we don’t know them well or can’t trust that they’ll tell us if they’re unwell."

'I’m a primary school teacher and always wear a mask.' - Sienna.

"I’m a primary school teacher and once lockdown lifted last year, I haven’t not worn a mask. It’s optional now, but why take a chance? Classroom windows are always open and fans are on in the morning... Aside from work, I avoid large gatherings and make sure I always have hand sanitiser with me."

"Going forward, planning is the key for us." - Peta.

"We are back to wearing masks now and not just because of COVID either. Our family has copped Influenza A, parainfluenza and pneumonia in the last three months and it’s worn us down. We won’t be going out as much anymore, and we are limiting necessary trips such as shopping and the chemist. We used to be quite spontaneous. Going forward, planning is the key for us."

'We have worn masks for the past two and a half years and haven’t gone to any large functions like weddings.' - Kathryn.

"Our family has remained COVID/influenza/RSV free. We are all fully vaccinated against COVID and the flu. We have worn masks for the past two and a half years and haven’t gone to any large functions like weddings, so we're not planning on changing anything. I am a skin cancer doctor and see up to 30 people a day closely but otherwise, I try to socially distance. We are going to Europe in September and all plan to isolate the week before leaving (except for work)."

Feature Image: Getty.