Courteney Cox worked with Matthew Perry for 10 years. She says the late star still 'visits' her.

Matthew Perry's death sent shockwaves around the world in October last year, and now, seven months later, his Friends co-star Courteney Cox is reflecting on his life and their time together.

Cox, who played Monica Geller (partner to Perry's Chandler Bing) for 10 seasons, spoke about her late co-star during an emotional segment about the 20th anniversary of Friends' finale.

"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," the actress told CBS Sunday Morning.

"I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us.

"I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

Cox spoke openly about how special her time on Friends was, referring to the show as "lightning in a bottle".

"I’m just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people, and to live the life that I have now. That was my family. I mean, we went through everything. Those ten years were everything – they’re my family."

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, after authorities discovered him unresponsive in a hot tub at his California residence.

Two months later, the LA County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that the actor's death resulted from the "acute effects of ketamine," marking it as accidental.

The autopsy findings also noted drowning, coronary artery disease, and the presence of the opioid buprenorphine as contributing factors to his death.

Shortly after his death was announced, the Friends cast — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Leblanc and Lisa Kudrow — shared a joint statement, expressing how devastated they were upon hearing the news.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family," they wrote.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they added. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Cox then wrote a heartfelt post on her Instagram, underneath a video of their time together on Friends.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” the actress wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share."

She added, "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

