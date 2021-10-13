Sex rituals, toilet confessions and rogue parenting: 17 couples on the strangest habits they share.

We all have some unique habits and hobbies we like to keep on the down-low.

...But it seems celebrities are all too keen to share theirs. Front of mind is Meghan Trainor’s confession that she and her husband have side-by-side toilets so they can sit together and… you know.

And musician Machine Gun Kelly decided to let the world know that in appreciation for his partner, Megan Fox, he wears a vial of her blood around his neck. Poetic.

To uncover more hilariously unusual couple habits, we asked 17 women to share some of the strangest things they and their partner do together that they didn’t realise were a bit kooky.

17 women on the weirdest thing they do with their partner.

“To let out some steam and for a bit of a laugh, my husband and I like to discuss between ourselves who is our favourite kid for the week. If one of them has done their homework without crying and having a fit on the floor, they’re in for a good chance!”

“My man pulls out my ingrown pubic hair with tweezers when I’ve recently had a wax and the regrowth starts to irritate me. I literally just lay stark naked on the bed and he settles in between and starts plucking.”

“I recently discovered that my partner and I are weird because in winter we have an unofficial policy that whoever is in the bed first has to warm it up.”

“We hold hands while we sleep. It’s literally the only romantic thing we do.”

“We regularly swap sides of the bed – we don’t have a set side.” (The reactions from this submission in the Mamamia Outlouders Facebook Group were actually iconic).

One Outlouder also reminded us of the viral confession from a couple who implemented a post-sex clean up area next to their bedside table, fitted with tissues, a bin and a beaker of clean water for ‘dunking’… (this anonymous submission dared us to Google ‘penis beaker’ – we don’t recommend you do the same).

“Popping each other’s pimples and rating the ‘pop’. We also gently slap each other’s bums in public just to be mischievous.”

“I’ve been with my fiancé for over 7 years and he’s never farted in front of me. I’m happy with that.”

“We don’t really have any boundaries. We never go to the toilet with the door shut anymore (unless we’re hiding from our child). I also use his toothbrush if mine isn’t nearby. We think it’s awesome if someone does a fart and we’ll have a good laugh about it. And if we need to cheer the other person up, we do a silly Happy Chicken Dance.”