Search

family

Eric and his wife were in their 50s when they heard about a little girl born without eyes. She changed their lives.

When Eric Shadbolt picked up his parish newsletter more than 30 years ago, he had no idea his life was about to change forever.

It was a regular ritual for the Toowoomba resident, but on this day one particular notice caught his eye.

An urgent foster carer was needed for two-year-old Tanya, who was abandoned by her parents after she was born without eyes.

Eric was told welcoming Tanya into his world would "ruin" his life.

He never looked back.

Eric and his then-wife were approaching their 50s, with two adult sons of their own, when he came across the notice.

"They wanted someone to foster, they needed someone in a hurry," he told The Toowoomba Chronicle.

"I don't know why but I just thought, 'We've got to take this little girl'.

Within days, the couple was told the foster had been approved by the courts.

It was time to welcome Tanya home.

The little girl was the youngest of four siblings, all aged under five, who had been abandoned by their birth parents.

A rare congenital disorder left Tanya without eyes and she struggled with eating and speaking with a cleft palate.

Tanya also lived with severe intellectual impairments.

"The court clerk when I went to pick up the papers said, 'Don't do it, don't do it, it will ruin your life'," Eric told The Chronicle.

It was difficult from the start, Eric admitted.

However, no challenges could deter the couple from giving Tanya the loving home she deserved.

The couple was soon besotted with the young Tanya and eventually, they adopted her.

After the death of his first wife, Eric met Estelle, who quickly became a "backstop" in the family's lives and has doted over Tanya for 14 years now.

Listen to Parents Anonymous on This Glorious Mess. Post continues below.

Now 36, Tanya's life has been filled with action as a keen sportswoman, who never let her disabilities hold her back.

But with her parents coming into their late 80s, Tanya has been transitioned into fulltime care at a supported independent living facility.

While it was a difficult decision for the couple, Eric said Tanya deserved the best care available.

"We both get a bit emotional now we don't have her with us," Estelle told The Chronicle.

"It's a significant transition, but it doesn't reflect your love as a parent," Eric added.

Feature image: The Toowoomba Chronicle.

Tags: parenting , australian-news

