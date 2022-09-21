"I spent $400 on activities for three days." The true cost of school holidays.

My eldest son has just turned 12 years old and yet I still get weirdly surprised every time the school holidays come around... again. Like, where did those last 10 weeks just go?!

There are about 12 to 14 weeks of school holidays per year in Australia and because the average working adult only gets four weeks of annual leave per year, it's easy to see why families like ours need to fork out for school holiday activities to cover the gap.

I work part time and my husband also works flexibly. But even with this flexibility, we still need to organise a minimum of three days of paid for activities over the two-week school holidays in April, July and September while we carry out our paid employment. (I'm not yet ready to contemplate the enormity of the six-week summer holidays that are fast approaching.)

In the lead up to each school holiday, I start by googling to see what sports clubs are running 'holiday camps', and which ones have wet weather contingency plans (thanks La Niña!).

My 12-year-old has tried everything from cinema trips with school vacation clubs, to mountain biking days and intensive cricket coaching. Options for where we live in Newcastle, NSW aren't usually an issue, although popular events sell out fast. Throw in two years of complex COVID restrictions with way too much rain, and planning the school holidays has been quite a headache.

I also have to consider what activities my boys can attend together now they are both at school (mountain biking is out for the moment as my youngest isn't ready) and that they both actually WANT to do.

In desperate times, I have had to drop my eldest to activities where he didn't know anyone and I felt so much guilt that I vowed I would not put him, or myself, through that again.

Once the research and negotiation phase is complete, I work out exactly what days need covering and then make those bookings online before the chosen activity sells out.

For the imminent September/October school holidays, we have opted for three days each of tennis camp so planning wise, it's job done - yay me! But it's not just the planning that is giving me (and many other parents) a headache, it's the cost.

Activities.

For just three days of tennis camp for each son, I racked up close to $400 on the credit card. Yikes.

And this is one of the more flexible, budget friendly, and trusted options we have on offer.

I also looked at the availability and cost of some local soccer holiday clinics, which are $80 per day, and mountain biking, which is a whopping $130.

In most cases, the holiday clinics or coaching 'camps' run from 9am to 3pm and the cost doesn't include the packed lunch they will need to take, or the spending money needed for something from the well-placed lolly stand.

Double or triple these costs depending on the number of children you have and where you live, and school holidays are not only very frequent, but they are very EXPENSIVE.

Holidays.

The kids look forward to having a break from school and in the lead up, they often ask us what we are doing and where we are going for the holidays. They forget we don't get the same 217 weeks of holidays that they do (if only!) and that we might just take a couple of days away - if any. For these holidays, we have booked three nights in Sydney as the cost of travel to popular spots is exorbitant in school holidays.

Jetstar are currently advertising flights to the Gold Coast from Sydney for $322 one way and the same cost to return. That's over $640 return for one person on a basic flight during the school holidays. If you wanted to wait until after the school term kicks in, a similar return flight at the end of October costs only $162! You can see why many parents avoid this by taking the kids out of school during the term instead.

Even if you don't go away and don't need school holiday activities, taking memorable day trips to the zoo or fun park can cost over $120 for a family of four without ice creams, lunch, or exiting through the gift shop.

We try to make the most of beach days when the weather is right or a simple catch up with friends instead, but even just an occasional day trip during those 14 weeks of school holidays adds up over a year.

From a child's perspective, school holidays can be a lot of fun. And from a parent's perspective, I really don't want to ruin my kids' time away from school by moaning about the cost and the organisation. When we get away or have days out as a family, it is wonderful and I am grateful we have so many activity options available in our local area.

But with two kids and one who's just starting his school journey, the planning and booking of holiday activities during every school holiday over the course of their 12 years of schooling takes a lot of time and money.

I don't have the answers but I wish there was a simpler way of managing this huge holiday 'gap' that still allowed kids and teachers to have time away from the classroom without being a giant 12-year headache for working parents.

I just hope my boys continue to enjoy their holiday tennis camp long into the future, and I am praying very hard that it doesn't rain. La Niña, it's over to you.

