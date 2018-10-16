Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is closing after 45 years.

Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is shutting its doors.

The final edition of the Aussie version of the iconic magazine will be the December issue, published next month.

Cosmo’s parent company, Bauer Media, announced the news on Tuesday morning to the disappointment of many Aussie women who got all their best sex, beauty and fashion tips from its pages.

In a statement, Bauer Media ANZ CEO Paul Dykzeul said the decision to end the Cosmopolitan brand in Australia wasn’t easy, but that “the commercial viability of the magazine in Australia is no longer sustainable”.

“Magazine closures are never easy, desirable or done without careful consideration for all of those involved,” he said.

Mia Freedman farwells Cosmo on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud:

“We are incredibly proud of the brand and the people who have been involved and represented over the last 45 years.

“It has helped to launch the careers of media personalities, supported great brands and causes, and inspired millions of young women across the country.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the brand and its legacy over the years.”

Mamamia’s founder Mia Freedman – who became the magazine’s youngest-ever editor when she was 24 years old – reflected on the closure.

“I’m shocked and yet I’m not,” she said.

“Cosmo is the third iconic magazine brand that has closed in Australia – Dolly, Cleo and now the magazine I loved and edited for almost 10 years.

“I have such wonderful memories of the time I spent at the helm of Cosmo and my love and thoughts go to all the young women who have lost their jobs.”

Mia said Australia’s media landscape had changed in the decade since she left women’s magazines, with women turning to websites and social media instead of magazines.

“Women’s media has moved on and that’s why I founded Mamamia as a media company 10 years ago.

“I saw the writing on the wall back then as the needs and habits of women began to change and magazines just couldn’t keep up by virtue of their business model.

“It gives me no joy to have seen this coming but I am proud that Mamamia is now creating written, podcast, video and social content for millions of Australian women who grew up passionately loving brands like Dolly, Cleo and Cosmo.

“Women’s media has evolved away from magazines but Mamamia will always be at the forefront of making content for women in whatever way they want to consume it. The vehicle for providing content to women may have changed but the audience has not.”

Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Campbell was a former beauty editor for Cosmopolitan, which first hit stands in May 1973, and was also sad to see the magazine fold.

“I worked at Cosmopolitan for eight glorious years of my career,” she said.

“It was a pioneer is women’s media and bravely went where no other publications would. Women all around Australia learned about orgasms, their career and lipstick in its pages for decades. Vale Cosmo.”

Bauer Media’s announcement comes after the company stayed silent when asked why Cosmopolitan Bride’s quarterly print edition didn’t hit stands last month.

Cleo magazine’s final issue hit stands in February 2016, while Dolly magazine was axed nine months later in November.