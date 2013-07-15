Glee co-stars pay tribute to Cory Monteith.

1. Glee co-stars pay tribute after Cory Monteith’s death.

Glee star Cory Monteith, 31, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver yesterday.

No cause of death has been given, and no foul play is suspected. TMZ have reported that he was ”clearly deceased” when police arrived on the scene. Some sources have suggested that Monteith died from an overdose, but an autopsy will not be carried out until Monday.

Monteith voluntarily checked himself into rehab earlier this year in April, for substance abuse. He was spotted leaving the program in June. Monteith had previously spent time in rehab when he was 19-years-old.

A spokesman for the Vancouver Police, Acting Chief Doug LePard, said: “As was the case in countless homes, I watched Glee regularly with my daughters, and I know there will be shock and sadness in many households with the news of his tragic death.”

Monteith was engaged to on-screen flame, actress Lea Michele, who said when he checked into rehab in March that she was proud of his decision, and would support him. The pair were to get married in two weeks.

In a statement to People, a representative has asked, “We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea’s privacy during this devastating time.”

“Have no words,” his Glee co-star Dot-Marie Jones Tweeted. “My heart is broken.”

Kat Dennings said, “I can’t fully process this news. Tragic, tragic loss of a young, promising, talented man.”

Glee actor Damian McGinty recalled that Monteith was the “guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it.”

And Kaley Cuoco said, “No words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak.”

going through a million memories and emotions today. ill love you always Brother Cory. — Mark Salling (@MarkSalling) July 14, 2013

This is such sad news about @CoryMonteith – what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man. — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 14, 2013

At this time, please send nothing but love and light. This tragic news still doesn’t seem real to me. I love you Cory. — Harry Shum Jr (@iharryshum) July 14, 2013

Just heard about the death of Cory Monteith. So sad. Prayers 4 his family. Praying 4 Lea too! Words cant describe what they must be feeling — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2013

3.Australia’s most famous ex-wife engaged.



Jodhi Meares, 42, is engaged to 50-year-old Noiseworks frontman, Jon Stevens.

The model and founder of Tigerlily swimwear has been dating the former INXS since early 2012 and have been living together in the beachside suburb of Bronte.

According to Fairfax, Stevens’ agent said the couple, who are in New York, ”are so happy they are bouncing off the walls”.

Swimwear founder, Meares was married to James Packer, for three years before their split in 2002. Stevens has also been married before, the singer left his wife, Tracey, of 20 years in 2007.

6. Which pregnant actress just married Kylie Minogue’s ex?

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez reportedly married this weekend at France’s Chateau des Conde in a small ceremony with about 60 guests.

French actor, Martinez, 47, previously dated Kylie Minogue for five years until 2007, including the period she was diagnosed with and battled breast cancer.

Minogue tweeted her support of the news of their engagement in January last year.

Berry, 46, who has a five-year-old daughter, is expecting her first child with Martinez, a son in October.

8. Will you accept this rose?

Meet Tim Robards.

He’s the chiropractor and part-time model starring in Ten’s Australian version of popular US reality show, The Bachelor.

The 30-year-old beat out a slew of bachelors rumoured to include the “King of the Cross” John Ibrahim to in order to woo 25 (no doubt) eager bachelorettes.

Robards told News Limited, “My intention is to find love … you know, to find someone I can keep for a lifetime… “Possibly a wife? Definitely. I’m excited. If I can find someone and can build on it in the future, that’s what I want to move towards.”

Robards is well-known on the Sydney party circuit, as an undies model/topless waiter/promo guy and has previously dated television presenter Laura Csortan.

Shooting of The Bachelor commences this week on location in Sydney’s Palm Beach.

9. Jesinta Campbell regrets boob-job.

Former Miss Universe Jesinta Campbell, 21, reveals she regrets the breast augmentation procedure she underwent as a teenager.

She went from an AA cup to a B cup but urges young women to love what they already have.

“It’s a personal choice and completely up to the individual,” she told News Corp.

“When I was young I had a small procedure done to become a 12B.”

The admission comes as she has been named the new face of Wonderbra.

A spokesperson for the brand said they were unaware of her breast augmentation until she signed on to represent the push-up bra brand.

“We wanted to launch with someone who had the attributes of the brand – intelligent, confident and fun – and Jesinta was the perfect fit for it.

“We used our standard size 12B bras in the photo shoot and she fitted those perfectly.”

10. Sharknado explained.

You may have seen a strange-looking portmanteau doing the rounds on social media recently: Sharknado.



What is a so-called ‘Sharknado’, you ask? A new so-bad-it’s-apparently-good film about a shark-filled tornado that wreaks havoc upon the city of Los Angeles. Obviously.

The film screened on the Syfy network, and inspired 5000 tweets a minute throughout the flick, with a total of 387,000 social media mentions during the premiere.

Here is a trailer that sums up the phenomenon better than we ever could.