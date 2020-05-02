"I broke off my engagement": 9 women share how isolation has changed their relationships.

Content warning: This article mentions miscarriage and mental health issues, and may be triggering for some readers.

The women in this story are known to Mamamia but all names have been changed for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.

Right now, we’re all weathering the same coronavirus storm. But not all of us are in the same boat.

One aspect of our lives that’s changed dramatically in the last few months is our relationships. Friendships, yes. Family, certainly. But what about our romantic relationships?

When Mamamia spoke to Aussie women about the impact isolation has had on their relationships, the answers were as varied as they are.

For some, living in isolation with their partner has had a hugely positive impact on their relationship. Others have found spending so. much. time. together. has brought out different sides in each other they hadn’t seen before.

And inevitably, there are the relationships that have ended, either as collateral damage directly from the virus, or because this situation has brought up things lurking beneath the surface.

Below, nine women share how coronavirus has impacted their relationships. The good, the bad, the sad and the sex.

1. Gina.

I started dating my new partner about six weeks before the lockdown. Things were progressing pretty quickly, but once we heard we had to self-isolate, potentially for months, we made the call to isolate together with our kids (we each have a son from previous marriages). It could have spelt disaster for a new relationship, but we’re totally in love and are now planning to move in together for real.

The lockdown has pushed the fast-forward button on our relationship, as normally we’d still be going out for dates, socialising with friends and family and taking the cohabitation part a bit more slowly but we’ve been forced just to spend time with each other and our kids. And it’s been amazing! I went from full hair and makeup and pretty dresses, to no makeup, messy mum-bun and activewear in lightening speed, and he still loves me.

2. Amelia.

Last month, I discovered I was pregnant to a guy I’d been seeing for only a few months. This was a big shock and due to various factors, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I was able to get the last remaining appointment in my regional town as isolation for coronavirus was in the early stages then. Late afternoon the day before the appointment, the clinic called and said the doctor who was meant to be flying in had cancelled all appointments indefinitely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. They could only fit me into an appointment in the city the following day. It was an extremely stressful and emotional time for my partner and me, but we got through it.