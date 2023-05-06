Who was booed by the crowds, and all the other biggest moments from King Charles' coronation.

The coronation of King Charles is an event that has the nation divided.

Some are keen to celebrate – whipping up a batch of scones and dolloping on the cream and jam. And for others, it's just another Saturday. A Saturday where we'll head off to sleep with a new King of Australia.

For those who aren't dialling into the live stream, we've rounded up the biggest moments for you to scroll through in one handy spot.

Prince Harry snuck into the coronation.

For those watching the live stream, you would have seen royal family members wander into Westminster Abbey ready to sit down for the proceedings. We saw Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. We saw Zara Philips and her husband, Mike Tindall. But we didn't see Harry.

Within the next minute, cameras flashed to the seating area, where Prince Harry was patiently sitting in the third row.

It seems he snuck into the ceremony – perhaps to avoid attention.

Who walked behind King Charles and Queen Camilla?

Prince George showed why he is second in line to the throne, stepping up as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour.

Dressed in the smartest little red suit with white gloves, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ oldest son walked behind the King into Westminister Abbey.

He was joined by three other little lads including Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, the 13-year-old son of Rose Hanbury – rumoured to be Prince Williams’ mistress.

Rounding out the troop was Ralph Tollemache – the grandson of Timothy Tollemache, the 5th Baron of Tollemache –and Nicholas Barclay, whose mum is the King’s goddaughter.

Where's Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew was spotted in a car prior to the coronation – where he was booed by the crowds in London – but then was very tricky to find in the ceremony itself. It seems he was placed behind a pillar in order to hide him from the main TV coverage of the coronation.

How good is Prince Harry's face in this picture? STUNNIN'.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were matching.

In rather cute news, Kate (better known now as Princess of Wales) and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, opted to wear the same diamonté headband.