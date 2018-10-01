The two NRL grand final moments that people all over the country can't stop staring at.

Once last night’s NRL and NRLW grand finals were done and dusted, two emotional celebratory moments stole the show.

Following the Brisbane Broncos thumping of the Sydney Roosters 34-12 to win the first ever NRL Women’s grand final, Brisbane captain Ali Brigginshaw ran to the sidelines.

She celebrated the victory by embracing partner Kate Daly on the fence at ANZ Stadium. The kiss was captured by cameras and was reminiscent of the kiss shared by State of Origin couple Karina Brown and Vanessa Foliaki.

Brigginshaw led her side to a very comprehensive victory in the final, the perfect end to their perfect season. The Broncos finished unbeaten in 2018 with an incredible 110-30 points differential.

Later, another sweet moment was posted on Instagram by Fox Sports presenter Tara Rushton.

Rushton's husband, Sydney Roosters star Cooper Cronk, bravely played in the grand final against his former team the Melbourne Storm despite breaking his shoulder blade last week.

Despite his injury, Cronk said he was inspired by his wife to take the field. He wasn't confirmed to play until just hours before the game started.

The Roosters beat the Storm 21-6 and moments after the final whistle, Cronk reunited with Rushton in the changing rooms.

She captioned a cute Instagram photo of the pair embracing with Foo Fighter lyrics, calling Cronk her hero.

Now, in unison: Awwwwww.

