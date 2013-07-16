If you laugh at this picture are you racist?

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

So Mia recently posted this picture on her FB page

“This is an an actual book that my friend @wendysquireswriter ‘s brother brought back from Thailand.”

Cut to the shit (no pun intended) totally hitting the fan. A bit of a comment war broke out between those who thought it was racist and those who thought it was just a bit of fun:

Poo is a pretty common name in Thailand, hence the name of the book, “Cooking With Poo”. But clearly not everybody thought the translation was something to laugh at.

So what do you reckon? Is having a bit of a chuckle at the title of this book ‘casual racism?’