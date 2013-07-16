News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

If you laugh at this picture are you racist?

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

So Mia recently posted this picture on her FB page Mia Freedman Online, along with this status:

“This is an an actual book that my friend @wendysquireswriter ‘s brother brought back from Thailand.”

Cut to the shit (no pun intended) totally hitting the fan. A bit of a comment war broke out between those who thought it was racist and those who thought it was just a bit of fun:

Poo is a pretty common name in Thailand, hence the name of the book, “Cooking With Poo”. But clearly not everybody thought the translation was something to laugh at.

So what do you reckon? Is having a bit of a chuckle at the title of this book ‘casual racism?’

Tags: social-media , women

Related Stories

Recommended