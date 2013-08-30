Political correctness gone mad: "Cookies are a sometimes food."

By MARY WARD

Cookie Monster has been a much-loved character of children’s television for over fifty years.

He appeared in Sesame Street’s first episode, back in 1969, where his love of cookies – frequently oatmeal, but occasionally choc-chip – became an integral part of the show.

Then – around the mid-2000s – Cookie Monster started to change.

His catchphrase shifted from: “Cookies! Om nom nom nom nom.” To: “Cookies are a sometimes food.”

Which was fine. Because cookies are a sometimes food (for humans – the jury’s still out on the nutritional needs of muppets.) And, although he was being a little more responsible about it, Cookie Monster still got to eat his cookies and create the crumbly mess and experience the thrill that can only come from throwing cookies into your muppet mouth with such gay abandon.

But now, Sesame Street have taken the whole ‘muppets as responsible role models’ thing a little too far and done this:

I have three responses:

1) Cookie Monster already has a song.

It’s called ‘C is for Cookie.’ And it’s good enough for me.

‘C is for Cookie’ is a great song. It teaches kids the third letter of the alphabet. And what letter to look out for when purchasing cookies at the supermarket.

Both of which are important and appropriate learning goals for a preschoolers’ television program to promote.

2) A cover of Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’ is a bit of a low brow choice for Sesame Street.

Sesame Street has clearly strayed from its inner city, wanky PBS roots.

Anyone else remember when they covered La Habanera from Carmen? If you don’t, here is where you can find it. (Alas, the only evidence of it I could find of it on Youtube has been dubbed in Spanish.)

But, most importantly:

3) ARE THEY ACTUALLY SERIOUS?!

This is a Sesame Street song about delayed gratification from admittedly not particularly healthy food choices.

This is political-correctness gone mad.

While the “sometimes food” line at least acknowledged that kids could eat yummy cookies in moderation, this new approach appears to be based on the denial of cookies, which seems pretty dire.