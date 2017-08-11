"I wore a bridesmaids dress to work and all of my colleagues were stunned."

In the past seven months I’ve lost 55kg after having weight loss surgery. Everything about my life has changed. I walk faster, can fit into chairs easier, and fellow commuters no longer avoid sitting next to me on the train.

I’ve gone from a size 24 to a size 18 and while everyone is keen for me to splash out on fabulous new clothes in celebration, I’m not so keen since I’m dropping sizes so quickly.

Enter my weight loss ‘journey’ saviour – the convertible dress. I reckon it’s the real life 27 dresses! It adjusts to your size and body shape and you can wear it so many different ways.

Here’s me wearing it today the Mamamia office with my wide calf boots. I call it ‘bridesmaid on the top and kick ass on the bottom’.

Here’s me at a plus size fashion red carpet event at 152kg. Same dress and fit as a size 24 and size 18.

So, this dress works the other way too. If you’re going up in sizes you can still wear it and it’s perfect for maternity wear.

My only regret is not getting it in black. Yes, I thought about dyeing it black, but I’m way too scared to ruin a good thing.

Do you have any suggestions for transition sizes?