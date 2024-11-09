'A skiing accident left my ex with no memory of our breakup. Now he’s my husband.'

A day after breaking up with her boyfriend Mitchell, Jenna received a baffling text message.

It read: "Hey, I just had an accident at the ski resort and I need you to come and pick me up because I can't drive."

Mitchell had been attempting to perform a flip in the air at Utah's Beaver Mountain when he landed badly. The then-22-year-old hit his head, blacked out, and woke up as paramedics were taking him down the hill.

He had no clue what was going on.

Upon receiving the message, a perplexed Jenna wondered why her ex-boyfriend had reached out to her, given their breakup a day earlier, instead of seeking help from the friends who accompanied him on the trip.

What she didn't know was that Mitchell had sustained a severe concussion and had no memory of their breakup.

Thinking he and Jenna were still together, Mitchell continued to act as though nothing had changed between them. Even once out of hospital, he continued to message Jenna things like, "Hey, do you want to hang out?"

Unaware of Mitch's memory loss, Jenna, now 27, recalled asking her friends why he kept reaching out.

"What is he not getting about me breaking up with him?" she would ask them, as she shared on TikTok.

In one instance, when Jenna denied one of Mitch's requests to spend time together due to exhaustion, he rocked up to her place with ice cream for her and her roommates.

"He was being so kind," Jenna said.

A week later, during Spring Break, Jenna confided in her sister that she missed Mitchell.

"If you want to date him, then go date him," said her sister.

Still, since Jenna was the one to initiate the break up, she was worried he wouldn't take her back.

"I was nervous to swallow my pride and ask if he would date again," Jenna told PEOPLE.

When Jenna returned from her holiday, Mitchell, also now 27, texted her again asking her to hang out. It was, she said, a sign from the universe.

"I'm like, this is perfect, this is working out well in my favour," she told PEOPLE.

When they met up, Jenna apologised for breaking up with Mitch.

She told him: "I've had time to think about it and you've just been so awesome. I want to get back together."

That's when the penny dropped.

"I come to find out that the concussion was really bad. I didn't understand how bad it was. He had to re-do that semester of school. He didn't remember us breaking up," she shared on TikTok.

"He just thought that we were still dating and I just was not messaging him that often."

Jenna the recounted their breakup to Mitchell, who luckily found the situation hilarious.

"He thought it was super funny and I was relieved," Jenna told PEOPLE. "It made it easy to get back together because to him, we never weren't together!"

They slipped easily back into their relationship routine, and five months later, Mitchell proposed.

Jenna and Mitchell have now been married for four years. Image: Instagram/@zobrothersons.

Less than three weeks later, Jenna and Mitch got married. They're been married for four years and now have a baby boy.

"During my husband's [wedding] speech, he brought up not remembering the break up but how he is so grateful that it all worked out in the end," Jenna said.

"We really felt invisible strings pulling us together all along."

Jenna and Mitchell first met in June 2019 at a drive-in movie theatre. At the time, Mitchell was on a date with one of Jenna's friends.

"They eventually broke up over the summer, and by January, Mitch and I were dating. It was great to be friends for seven or eight months before we started to date because I got to know him so well," she said.

Jenna and Mitch's story quickly caught the attention of many people on TikTok, who shared their thoughts in the comments.

"Lmao the universe was like 'wrong choice, try again,'" one wrote.

"It sounds like he was playing chess, girl, not checkers," another suggested.

Added a third, "I actually love this so much for you."

Feature Image: TikTok/@jennabrotherson/Instagram/@zobrothersons