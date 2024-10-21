8 myths about your period you should stop believing.

Thanks to our brand partner, Ponstan

Periods. Long have they been misunderstood, underresearched and trivialised. This has led to centuries of misinformation and mystery around a bodily function so many people in the world experience.

From pain to premenstrual syndrome (PMS), it is quite frankly a complete and utter injustice how many of us who experience periods have anecdotes of feeling dismissed, discredited or disbelieved. The empathy and understanding about periods is something that still, even today, needs work — which starts by sharing the truth on some of the common misconceptions about them.

Right now, I'm sitting at home on day one of my period (which is always my worst, most painful day). So what better time to reminisce on (and bust) some of the myths that surround periods we ought to stop believing?

Myth 1: Period pain is something you just have to deal with.

It's the same story we've heard for years, that period pain is something to be dismissed. Dealt with quietly. Even seen as embarrassing or shameful.

There are endless stories of people with periods being downplayed, ignored or underestimated, some even by medical professionals, which has meant that chronic illnesses like endometriosis have had low awareness and understanding in Australia's medical history.

Turns out four in 10 people take time off work every two months or more frequently due to the pain they are experiencing from their period (known medically as dysmenorrhoea). We need to normalise seeking help for period pain — time to bin the 'soldier on' mentality, and instead treat it like the painful, sometimes debilitating thing that it can present itself as.

For example, pain relief. I had no idea there was period-specific pain relief until I was almost 30, which just goes to show how little it's spoken about. It's important to be aware of the options available to us. Turns out there is an over-the-counter medicine you can get from pharmacies, designed specifically for period pain, and it's called Ponstan. Who knew?

Ponstan contains mefenamic acid, an anti-inflammatory that provides effective relief for symptoms associated with period pain, such as cramps, headache and backache.

It's also so important to note that excessive, debilitating pain can also occasionally mean there is a larger underlying cause — for example, the possibility of conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis — so it's important to talk to a trusted doctor to further investigate.

Myth 2: A 'normal' cycle length is 28 days.

While it's said that the average cycle is 28 days, everyone is different and it's totally normal to have a shorter or longer cycle than this. In fact, a normal menstrual cycle can range anywhere from 21 to 35 days, according to Health Direct.

There is also evidence that cycle length changes with age, with a 2022 Harvard women's/AFAB health study using Apple data of over 165 thousand cycles finding that people under 20 years old had, on average, longer cycles (30.3 days). Then, as people get older their cycles often get shorter, with those over 40 having the shortest average cycle length.

Myth 3: You can't get pregnant while you have your period.

It's astounding how many of us grew up believing, or may still be wondering, if this is true.

If a person has unprotected sex with someone with a penis during their period, there is still a chance of pregnancy. Handy to also know: sperm can remain viable for several days in a sexual partner's reproductive tract after ejaculation. Meaning? For the subsequent days after sex, pregnancy still has a chance of occurring.

That being said, the most likely time a person with a menstrual cycle will get pregnant is during their fertility window, which are generally the days leading up to the ovulation phase of the cycle. This can be tracked using a period calendar.

Myth 4: Ice baths are a bad thing on your period.

There's plenty of confusion around whether cold plunges, or a dip in your local rockpool at very nippy temperatures, is something to avoid while you're on your period.

For some people, cold water therapy can be a handy supporter for their mood, stress levels and any feelings of bloating and discomfort. For others, it can feel… incredibly uncomfortable, and they'd rather reach for a hot water bottle instead.

As with anything, our experiences of our period, our individual pain levels, and what activities help or hinder person-to-person, varies greatly. The only takeaway here: always listen to your body, and follow what feels right for you.

Myth 5: Exercising during your period is a no-go.

Somehow, there's a myth that activity or exercising on your period is a bad thing. But, this is completely false. Studies have actually found that exercise can help with periods and that people with periods who exercise regularly are less likely to suffer menstrual pain, cramps and mood disturbance.

It's worth noting that during the second half of your menstrual cycle — which is technically called the luteal phase — some may find themselves more tired than they were in the weeks prior. You might be feeling less keen for high intensity workouts during this time — we're here to say, that's perfectly 'normal', so gentler exercise and rest can also be at the top of your agenda during this time.

It's also about personal preference, and listening to our own bodies as the best indicator when it comes to choosing how much, and the type of, exercise we do during our menstrual cycle.

Myth 6: PMS is not actually real.

Sadly, there's been plenty of discourse disregarding the validity of PMS — sometimes even heard as the butt of a joke.

The reality is, while the causes of PMS are not fully known (largely due to a lack of research until more recent years), it's a very 'normal' symptom of hormones changing, and includes physical and mood changes that might occur around a week ahead of a menstrual period.

Symptoms of PMS can include bloating, lethargy and food cravings. There is also a form of severe PMS, known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), which can be quite disruptive to the lives of those who suffer from it, and may require medical support.

Myth 7: Period blood is… gross.

This one is for some ill-informed individuals out there that may believe or describe periods as "dirty" or "gross" (yes, they do exist).

For uterus owners, periods are a normal and healthy part of life. In fact, a period comes directly from a part of the body that can literally sustain life — so is there anywhere less gross, and actually more impressive?

Myth 8: Only women get periods.

People of all genders get their period, from cis women to trans men and non-binary people. There's a huge spectrum of gender identities, and just because someone menstruates, that does not make them a woman. Just as if a cis or trans woman does not have a period, that does not make her any less of a woman.

Inclusivity is so important when we're talking about periods. After all, exclusion, dismissal and a lack of understanding is what led us to having so many period myths in the first place!

