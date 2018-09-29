Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Pete Davidson has revealed a detail about his sex life no one wanted to know.



Erm. Pete Davidson did a thing again.

This time the Saturday Night Live comedian has revealed the… creepy way he lasts longer during sex with his fiancé, Ariana Grande.

“I was just thinking of my Dad being burned alive. That’s what I do. I just think of my Dad seeing that fire coming right towards me,” he told Howard Stern in the interview.

His father was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

But that wasn’t the only cringe-worthy comment Davidson made.

Last month, Bishop Charles Ellis III was accused of inappropriately groping Grande after she performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Fans were furious, calling out the inappropriate behaviour using the hashtag #RespectAriana.

On the other hand, Davidson said he felt sorry for Bishop Ellis in the interview.

“It’s not cool and I feel really bad. We both don’t think that was intentional,” he told Stern.

“He’s a really tall guy, she’s very little. He was trying to be funny. He did a stupid joke, he’s a pastor. He did a shitty joke, broadcast it on TV. Shitty situation… I feel for that guy.”

He also told the entire world he was “jerking off” to his current fiancé before he met her and he shouldn’t have admitted that. Ever.

2. A world famous model has taken a serious dig at Kendall Jenner.

Naomi Campbell has proven that she has absolutely no time for Kendall Jenner in a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked the question from the audience at home “Peter wants to know your views on Kendall Jenner being the highest paid model whilst saying she cherry picks her and could never do 30 shows in a season” to which Naomi swiftly replied “next question.”

OUCH.

Kendall Jenner was recently criticised after she told Love magazine “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ‘em.”

3. Jemima Kirk has spoken for the first time about her rape at 22 years old.

After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford bravely delivered testimony about an alleged assault committed against her by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, dozens of high-profile women have been motivated to speak about their own instances of sexual violence.

Among them, is Girls star Jemima Kirk.

The British-born actor revealed that she was raped by a drug dealer when she was 22 years old; an assault that she said left her feeling "ashamed" and questioning her self-worth.

"After I kindly asked him to leave (I didn't want to make him angry), I dragged myself to the hospital. After the various STD tests, the doctor said sympathetically, 'You gotta start looking after yourself.' I believed what he meant was, 'This could have been prevented if you weren't hanging out with a drug dealer.' It would seem that the responsibility was on me and for this reason I didn’t tell anyone and I didn't report it," the 33-year-old wrote.

"[But] My rape had nothing to do with my choices. Drug dealers don't rape people anymore than a family man does."

4. Wayne Carey, 47, and girlfriend Jessica Paulke are expecting a baby boy.

Former AFL player Wayne Carey is expecting a baby with girlfriend Jessica Paulke.

The Herald Sun report the 47-year-old confirmed the news, saying they are "very excited" about the pregnancy.

Carey and 27-year-old Paulke were first seen together at the 2018 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Carey has a 12-year-old daughter, Ella, with his first wife Sally McMahon and three-year-old Charlotte Milla with former fiancee Stephanie Edwards.

5. The very awkward joke Waleed Aly made on The Project last night that didn’t quite land.

Last night on The Project Waleed Aly interviewed the half time entertainment for the AFL Grand Final, The Black Eyed Peas.

The LA based band are famous for their hip hop hits Where is the love? and Imma Be, so it’s unsurprising that they’re not exactly locals on the AFL scene.

That’s why when Waleed made a joke about their lack of knowledge, the band didn’t have a lot to say.

“Let’s be honest, I saw your press conference yesterday at the MCG in the lead up to the grand final and I noticed that every time anyone asked you a question about the teams or about football you immediately changed the subject back to yourselves… because you’ve clearly done no research at all,” he began.

And the band just… sat there.

Oh lordy, it was the stuff introverts' nightmares are made of.

Read more about how the awkward moment unfolded in the full story about Black Eyed Peas on The Project here.