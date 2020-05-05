News
fashion

PSA: The multi-tasking $25 Kmart knit that'll spark joy in your winter wardrobe.

Right now, we’re looking for wardrobe staples we can throw on while working from home and then confidently wear into the outside world as restrictions start to lift across the country.

Enter: The Bright Knit, AKA the ultimate transitional buy.

WATCH: How you’re coping in isolation according to your star sign. Post continues below.

Comfy, warm and colourful knits are trending in 2020 in bold shades like reds, greens and vibrant pinks. And this year, Kmart is ahead of the game and has launched various affordable options to spark joy in your winter wardrobe.

That includes a gorgeous $25 red funnel neck jumper that we are already obsessed with.

Kmart Funnel Neck Jumper, $25.

And it looks like others are too.

The funnel neck jumper has flattering ribbed detailing across the neckline, cuffs and waistline. And if bright pink or red isn't for you, it comes in yellow, green, light brown and dark brown too.

If that one doesn't take your fancy, never fear, here are five other affordable, colourful knits options you'll want in your life.

Kmart Bobble Jumper, $25.

Kmart Exposed Seam Jumper, $25.

Uniqlo Women Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater, $49.90.

Zara Knit Cardigan with Buttons, $59.95.

Atmos&Here Shania Turtle Neck Knit Jumper, $69.99.

Do you have a knit recommendation? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Kmart and Instagram/@luxeandlemonade

rush 3 months ago
The Kmart ones are nice enough, but I wouldn't expect much in the way of longevity. A couple of washes, and they're going to pill like crazy and you're either stuck wearing them around the house, or having to shave all the little ball-y bits off with an old razor.
charlie.begg 3 months ago
@rush Thanks for your comment! If you like the Kmart jumper I would suggest a cold hand wash and to dry it in the sun to ensure it doesn't end up like that.
