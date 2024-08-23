Every Colleen Hoover movie in the pipeline: from Verity to It Starts With Us.

Off the back of her first movie adaption, It Ends With Us, novelist Colleen Hoover is set to see more of her books adapted for the silver screen in the coming years.

As her popularity continues to soar, Hollywood has taken notice, with several of Hoover's books rumored to be in various stages of development for film adaptations, ranging from gripping romances to spooky thrillers.

Aside from inspiring a media storm over rumours of a rift between star Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us has proven to be a commercial success — making $200 million at the global box office so far.

Based on Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name, the film stars Lively as Lily Bloom and Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid. The movie explores the cycle of domestic violence and has garnered significant attention, both for its powerful narrative and the recent controversies surrounding the film's production and press tour.

The surge in interest in Hoover's book-to-film adaptations reflects her rising popularity — especially on TikTok.

So what's in the pipeline for the next Colleen Hoover adaption? We've rounded up everything we know.

Verity.

In a much spookier novel than It Ends With Us, Hoover’s suspenseful novel Verity came out in 2018 and has since been sold to Amazon MGM Studios.

Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is tasked with ghostwriting a successful series of novels by acclaimed author Verity Crawford. Where is Verity? She is in a coma-like state due to a mysterious car accident.

Lowen works with Verity's husband Jeremy to finish the series but as she dives through old drafts, she uncovers a horrifying secret.

Hoover's psychological thriller Verity is one film adaption that is eagerly anticipated by fans who believe its suspenseful plot will translate well to the screen. Get ready to be spooked!

The cast has not been announced yet but fan favourites to star in the screen adaption of Verity include Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike and You star, Victoria Pedretti.

Regretting You.

Regretting You came out nearly a year after Verity in 2019 and will likely be the second Colleen Hoover movie to be released after It Ends With Us.

The book follows Morgan Grant and her daughter Clara who she had at a young age. The tension in Morgan and Clara's relationship harks back to Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father dying in a tragic accident in the past.

The movie adaption found its director in Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) with Susan McMartin attached to turn the novel into a screenplay.

Girls alum Allison Williams will play Morgan, actress McKenna Grace will portray Clara and Bad Neighbours actor Dave Franco will take the role of Morgan’s love interest, Jonah.

Allison Williams walks the red carpet for Fellow Travelers. Image: Getty.

The film adaptation of Regretting You was acquired by Constantin Film with producers Robert Kulzer, Brunson Green, and Anna Todd on board.

It Starts With Us.

Given the box office success of It Ends With Us, it seemed likely that the book's sequel It Starts With Us would get the green light. However, the recent controversy that has surrounded the first film could call into question whether the expected sequel will be commissioned.

The rumoured feud between Lively and director Baldoni may prove to be a significant roadblock for a sequel. Baldoni acquired the rights to It Ends With Us from Hoover five years ago for Wayfarer Studios, with The Hollywood Reporter sources saying Wayfarer has the rights to the sequel.

This would mean that potentially Baldoni and Lively would be forced back together, as both actors feature in the second book. Awkward!

What we do know is that in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Baldoni didn't seem keen to direct any possible sequels, putting forward Lively as a better option. "I think there are better people for that one," Baldoni said. "I think Blake Lively's ready to direct. That's what I think."

Justin Baldoni walks the red carpet separately to the It Ends With Us cast. Image: Getty.

The 2022 novel It Starts with Us was the highly anticipated sequel to Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends with Us, picking up where the original left off, focusing on the love story between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan, and exploring Lily's divorce from her ex-husband, Ryle Kincaid.

It Starts with Us received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, but it was a massive commercial success, becoming Simon & Schuster's most pre-ordered book of all time and debuting at number one on The New York Times fiction best-seller list.

Other potential Colleen Hoover movie adaptions.

Hoover has a number of other best-selling books that could be in the pipeline. An obvious choice would be Ugly Love, one of Hoover's most popular romance novels and a fan favorite for adaptation.

Another popular option is Maybe Someday, a unique romance book that features original music in its narrative. Did someone say, a Co-Ho musical? This adaptation could offer a fresh take on the romantic drama genre.

So many book-to-movie adaptions! So little time!

Feature image: Getty.