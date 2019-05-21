ROAD TEST: "I tried the six-step skincare regime that's a good alternative to Botox."

As women, sometimes it feels like we can’t catch a break with our skin.

Let’s face it, we spend most of our teens battling pimples, and then, when we finally finish that awkward stage of life they call puberty, and we are back on track to that path of beautiful smooth glowing skin. Before we know it, we’re suddenly in the “prevention” stage as fine lines, wrinkles, loss of moisture, loss of firmness and premature ageing from our hot sunny summers starts to kick in (I’m in my 30s and it’s definitely playing on my mind).

It’s easy to see why so many women jump straight on the bandwagon and head down the path of injectables. We have all heard the saying “beauty is pain”, but for those who have a low-pain tolerance and can’t stand the thought of having needles in their face, rest assured there are other options on the market that are less invasive and not as expensive.

One of them is Aus Medic Co, a local brand that’s created a bit of a buzz with its new six-step skincare regime with plumping peptides and active botanicals. I gave it a road test so you know exactly what you’re getting. (You’re welcome.)

So what is Aus Medic Co and how does it work?

Who else has walked down the aisle of a pharmacy and has been overwhelmed by the amount of anti-ageing products available? I sure have, and what’s even more confusing is trying to figure what is in them and how to use them correctly. What comes first? Do you apply the face serum before the eye cream? Or the eye cream after the moisturiser? What about when you read the ingredients, and you have no bloody idea what they are, or even how to pronounce them? I’m anxious just thinking about it.

Lucky for us, Aus Medic Co has reduced that anxiety by making the regime as simple as steps one to six. The products are even numbered to make it even easier.

The main ingredient in Aus Medic Co's regime are peptides, which are fragments of proteins made up of amino acids. Peptides assist skin cells to produce collagen - and the more collagen you have in your skin, the smoother, more youthful and glowier your skin looks.

"[Peptides] are designed to penetrate the dermal layers of the skin and not sit on top of the skin layer," a spokesperson told Mamamia. "The peptides we have used in Aus Medic Co have been scientifically tested with proven results to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

Their six-step regime features peptides that are paired with other active ingredients like antioxidants, active botanicals and hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture. Combined, these ingredients work together to increase hydration, produce collagen, protect the skin from pollution and help smooth out your skin.

The six-step routine.

First up, we have Step 1 - The Peptide Face Cleanser ($44.99).

Aligned with peptides, this bad boy also contains green tea extract, bladderwrack (an active seaweed extract known for its detoxifying and collagen boosting qualities) and Caldenula Flower extract. These ingredients work together to give your skin a deep clean while reducing the appearance of uneven skin tones and fine lines. Easy to use, I just squeezed the cleanser in the palm of my hands and rubbed it on to my face, followed by a rinse with warm water. The best part is, it smells great.

Next, we have Step 2 - Intensive Peptide Eye Lift Serum. ($74.99)

Designed to target below the skin, it fights dark circles and fine lines. It goes on smoothly and rubs in well, it also doesn't give you that shiny look that other eye creams do.

Onto Step 3 - Intensive Peptide Face Lift Serum. ($94.99)

This one gets bonus points because it has Vitamin C and provides deep hydration for 72 hours. After steps one and two, I started to rub this on my neck, moving in an upward motion towards my face. Aus Medic Co's expert said "it is totally suitable for the neck area, and people forget to treat their necks". So ladies, don't forget.

Now we have Step 4 - Illuminating Peptide Moisturiser. ($84.99)

The title says it all - this one moisturises. It also protects against dehydration and environmental irritants. Before I applied, I let the face serum absorb and then applied in the same motion as mentioned above. It is not oily and doesn't lead to breakouts - thank goodness.

Step 5 - Anti Pollution Mist with Active Botanicals. ($44.99)

This baby is a game changer. It's the best defence against skin irritants. You can even apply it over makeup for hydration. Just spray the mist on to your face, as you would setting spray. Don't forget to close your eyes.

Finally we come to Step 6 - The Phyto-Nutrient Face Mask with Algae Extract. ($84.99)

This is only to be used TWICE weekly, and I used this after step one. It comes with a little spatula to scoop the product on to your hands. It feels a little grainy when applying, but that's because it is also exfoliates dead skin cells. Apply all over your face and relax for five to 10 minutes, then wash off. I then continued with steps two to five.

So there you have it ladies, the regime that gives Botox a run for its money. It's simple, it smells great and best of all, it doesn't involve pain.

Check out Aus Medic Co's products here or drop into your local Priceline.

For more beauty and style tips from Laura Albertin, head to @lauraalbertin.