'A distressed infant often means a distressed parent.' Your 6 burning colic questions, answered.

It was three years ago now, but I remember the feeling of utter helplessness like it was yesterday.

Holding my then three-month-old, I walked laps around the house at 2am, careful not to trip over the various sensory toys splayed across the living room. As he screamed, I felt the vibrations in my chest — his wails seemingly endless, with no discernible cause at all.

It's indescribably painful to watch your baby scream for hours on end, visibly distraught, with no sign of relief in sight. Yet, this is the daily reality for approximately one in five parents of infants under the age of three months.

And the cause of this distressing cycle? Well, it's called colic and it's something of an enigma.

What is colic?

It's a surprisingly complicated question given how common the condition is. However, to put it simply, colic is when a healthy baby cries for a very long time for no obvious reason.

Of course, as I experienced, many young babies will cry for hours on occasion, but colic is different. According to Mayo Clinic, it's generally considered colic when your baby cries "for three or more hours a day, three or more days a week, for three or more weeks."

What causes colic?

Despite 50 years of research in the field, the root cause remains relatively unknown. And since we can't exactly get a straight answer from the true experts (newborns), the best we can do is theorise.

Popular theories include increased sensitivity to gas or digestion, sensitivity to stimulation, gut microbiome imbalances and a response to general stress or anxiety.

What can help when colic strikes?

There are a variety of management tools that can help reduce the duration and severity of episodes and (hopefully) protect your sanity.

Be prepared.

As a world leader in probiotic research for infant colic, BioGaia Protectis Baby Drops have no less than 11 clinical trials supporting their efficacy.

According to BioGaia, the drops work by aiding the restoration of good gut flora to support the digestive system in infants, and are clinically proven to reduce crying time by 56 per cent within two weeks of use. In two prevention trials, infants who were given BioGaia Protectis Baby Drops from birth cried over 50 per cent less than those who received placebo drops. So, it's fair to say these little drops are worth having on hand when colic strikes.

Create a calm and soothing environment.

While there is no clear evidence that parental calming techniques are an effective treatment for colic, they can still be an important part of the process, helping to reduce stress levels within the household.

Colic can be deeply distressing for parents, and as tensions inevitably build, parental and infant stress can feed off one another. Creating a calming space with low light and minimal distractions can be an effective first step in soothing a baby with colic. This might also include a soothing bath, a ride in the car, using a dummy or calming sounds.

Try the five S rule.

Next, you can turn to the five S rule. The five Ss are: swaddling, shushing, stomach position, swinging and sucking, and they are backed up by research. A 2019 randomised controlled trial testing four of the five S techniques showed improvements in multiple areas including sleep and crying duration in infants.

Remember to look after you.

A distressed infant often means a distressed parent. It's just part of the deal in this wild and wonderful vocation. While a parent's instinct is to prioritise their baby's needs above their own, it's imperative to give yourself time to rest and recoup.

How long does colic typically last?

Without treatment or intervention, colic will last for three months. In most cases, the condition is resolved within six months.

What are the signs or symptoms of colic?

We know that colic is defined by excessive crying, however there are some specific signs to watch for during crying episodes that might indicate that your baby is experiencing colic:

The rule of three — crying for more than three hours, more than three days per week for more than three weeks.

The baby growing red faced and appearing to be in discomfort.

The baby curling up their legs as if in gastrointestinal distress.

Frequent burping.

Disturbed sleep.

Fist clenching during crying episodes.

A rumbling tummy or gas sounds within the stomach.

How can you tell if it's colic and not something else?

There's no way to know for certain without the help of a healthcare professional, and often a visit to the GP or pharmacist can be very reassuring.

As a parent, it's important to trust your gut. If you feel something could be medically wrong with your baby, you should always follow your instinct and take them for a check-up.

The reality is, in the thick of sleep deprivation and overstimulation, most parents are willing to throw anything at the wall to see if it sticks. But of course, every baby is different.

It's important to remember that even though something worked for your Aunt Jo's colleague's daughter, it might not work for you but that doesn't mean you're doing anything wrong.

