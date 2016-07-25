News
Coles recall baby grow bags.

Coles has urgently recalled baby ‘grow bags’ due to incorrect fire hazard labels.

The nationwide recall concerns their Infant Grow Bags sold from 6 July onwards at Coles, Bi-Lo Supermarkets and on Mixapparel.com.au.

The Grow Bags are correctly labelled as a high fire risk but also carry a conflicting low risk tag on the garment’s care label.

“Grow bags are high fire danger items. Potential confusion about the fire danger could risk infants being burned if the Grow Bags are used around fire hazards,” Coles said in a recall statement.

The product is Mix Brand Infant Grow Bags:

  • Boys Stripe design – all sizes
  • Girls Heart design – all sizes
  • Unisex Cloud design – all sizes

Coles have recalled their Mix Grow Bags

Customers can return the product to Coles or Bi-Lo supermarkets for a full refund.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience."

Coles has issued a recall statement.

This isn’t the first time baby sleeping bags have been recalled this year.

In April this year Big W recalled their Dymples infant sleeping bags due to loose press studs which were a "choking hazard", while in June the Sunny Textile Plum Bamboo bags were recalled due to loose stitching that could be a "strangulation hazard".

Watch: One mother did a photo series of her cute tiny baby against everyday objects, like a loaf of bread.

