The reason Coldplay brought Michael J. Fox on stage at Glastonbury.

Coldplay delivered an emotionally charged performance at Glastonbury 2024, featuring a surprise appearance from Michael J. Fox.

On Saturday, the Back to the Future actor and Parkinson’s activist joined the band on stage to perform 'Fix You' and 'Humankind'.

During their headline set at the UK music festival, the band's frontman, Chris Martin, freestyled lyrics to acknowledge famous figures in the crowd.

After calling out the festival's co-founder, Michael Eavis, he turned his attention to Fox, who was waiting backstage.

"Here's another legendary Michael," Martin sang.

"One who just totally rocks. With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox."

Michael J. Fox and Chris Martin. Image: BBC.

Towards the end of 'Fix You', Martin shared why it was so important they invited Fox on stage.

"The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future," he told the 120,000-strong crowd.

"So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox."

This wasn't the first time the actor performed with Coldplay.

In 2016, the actor joined them at MetLife Stadium to perform Chuck Berry’s 'Johnny B. Goode', the song Fox's Back to the Future character Marty McFly plays during the dance scene.

At Glastonbury, during 'Fix You', Martin sang "Go, Johnny, go, go, go" a few times in reference to it.

Image: Instagram/@realmikejfox

"It was f***king mind-blowing," Fox said in an Instagram post following the performance.

"There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is Coldplay’s time."

Watch Michael J. Fox perform with Coldplay at Glastonbury here.

