Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon knew they had a connection. It was a year before they acted on it.

Cody Simpson has lived quite the life in the spotlight.

After a Grammy-nominated record producer in the US discovered his YouTube music videos, Simpson was fast-tracked to fame as a teenager.

He's released four solo albums, performed on Broadway and acted on television — but that wasn't the only dream he wanted to pursue.

Both Simpson's parents were professional swimmers.

His dad, Brad, swam for Australia at the 1994 Commonwealth Games; while his mum, Angie, competed at the 1987 Pan Pacific Games.

In 2022, Simpson joined the Australian Swim Team after qualifying for the Commonwealth Games. It was there he met his now-girlfriend, Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon.

Simpson and McKeon were first linked in May 2022.

The swimmers later went Instagram official when Simpson, 25, posted a photo of the pair in Barcelona in July.

"A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love," he captioned the post.

Simpson told 7NEWS Spotlight he always knew McKeon, 30, was "special" but it took a year before anything came of their relationship.

"I always acknowledged there was a connection that we had... But, we didn’t act on it until what ended up being a year later."

"But you know, I always saw her as this special person, to me. Like overall, pretty inspiring human."

The pair also have family ties, after Simpson’s parents swum with McKeon’s.

"This is the most authentically happy I’ve ever seen him in my life," Simpson's mum Angie told Spotlight.

Simpson and McKeon feel the same way.

"We’re loving where we’re at, at the moment," McKeon said.

"We talk every day about how happy we are and how lucky we are," added Simpson.

In April 2023, Simpson and McKeon celebrated one year together.

"I look at her and light goes all through me," Simpson captioned the post.

"One year with you. Since I met you I’ve felt as though I've been living in perpetual sunlight. I like the sun because you can't buy it, grasp it or possess it.

"You can only appreciate it when it's there, feel it all over and let it make its way within. Love is quite the same. I love you."

The same month, the couple reportedly purchased a home together on the Gold Coast.

Earlier this month, Simpson said his girlfriend is "one of the greatest".

"To be able to have that understanding, that mutual understanding at home and when we're training is special," he told The Apple and the Tree podcast.

"To have that kind of connection […] It's nice to be able to do it together."

On Monday, McKeon booked her place on a third Olympic team, winning the 100-metre butterfly at the Australian Trials in Brisbane.

While Simpson is currently fighting for a spot in the Australian Team, McKeon has already announced this will be her final Olympics.

"I think swimming will always be a part of my life and has been for my whole life so far but this will definitely be my last Olympics, so I’m excited for that," McKeon told 7News.

Both she and Simpson will head to Paris soon ahead of the Games in July. Rumours say Simpson is planning to propose.

"What better place than Paris to get down on bended knee and propose?" a source told New Idea.

"He's already secretly working out ways he can hide the ring from her, especially if they are in the Olympic Athlete Village together."

Reportedly, the former pop star plans to pop the question "on the banks of the Seine once the competition is over."

We'll keep our eyes peeled!

