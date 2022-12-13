7 clues that [redacted] was always going to die in The White Lotus season two finale.

Last night, our good friend Tanya McQuoid met her watery end in the finale of The White Lotus season two.

It was a big loss for the manufacturers of oversized sunnies and silk scarves, and all of us who had fallen in love with her one-liners over her two-season reign.

The only consolation is that she died doing what she loved... holidaying at an expensive resort and also being a bit stupid.

And while Tanya's death came as a surprise to most of us (I tell ya I GASPED OUT LOUD), the signs that she would die have been planted throughout the show. In fact, there's even a clue in season one.

Here are all the signs you missed:

1. Tanya hints at her own death in season one.

At the end of season one, Tanya tells Greg that death is "the last immersive experience I haven't tried".

So nice of him to organise that experience for her.

2. Tanya has a premonition about her own death in episode one.

In episode one, Tanya and Greg are having sex when Tanya suddenly pushes Greg off her.

She tells him that she had a vision of "all these men with very effeminate hairstyles". In the vision, she also saw Greg and his eyes were like "shark eyes... just completely dead. LIKE DEAD".

3. The fortune teller.

In episode one, Tanya hires the services of a local fortune teller.

The fortune teller tells her that her husband is in love with someone else and is being deceitful.

Image: Binge.

Image: Binge.

She then starts speaking rapidly in Italian, and Tanya kicks her out.

According to ~ internet sleuths ~ she is telling Tanya that her "madness will lead her to suicide".

4. Tanya is wearing the same dress as the Godfather mannequin.

In an earlier scene in the show, we see a Godfather mannequin sitting in a car, wearing a bright floral dress.

In the final episode, Tanya is wearing the exact same dress.

FORESHADOWING, SYMBOLISM, ETC ETC

5. "Monica Vitti's dead."

When Tanya and Greg are going on a scooter ride, Tanya asks Valentina who she thinks she's dressed as.

Valentina says "Pegga Pig". Tanya replies "I'm Monica Vitti". Then Valentina says "Monica Vitti's dead".

Image: Binge.

Image: Binge.

6. Quentin took Tanya to see Madama Butterfly.

The opera Quentin took Tanya to see was Madama Butterfly, in which the main character ends her own life at the end of the opera...

7. The painting of Lucretia in Palermo.

In one scene, Tanya looked at a painting of Lucretia in Palermo. Lucretia was a Roman woman who ended her own life.

Image: Binge.

Clues, signs, foreshadowing, this season had it all!

I can't wait for season three.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor. For her weekly TV, film and book recommendations and to see photos of her dog, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.