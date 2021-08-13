Where are they now? The cast of Clueless, 26 years after its release.

In 1995, iconic high school flick Clueless hit cinemas for the first time, and little known stars as Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison (to name a few) were catapulted into the spotlight.

The film followed wealthy high school student Cher and her best friend Dionne as they became matchmakers for two of their teachers and gave new girl Tai a makeover.

And ever since, it's been staple watching in any teenage girl's repertoire.

But what exactly have the cast of Clueless been doing in the 26 years since the film was released?

Alicia Silverstone – Cher.

Two years after Clueless, in 1997, Alicia Silverstone starred in Batman & Robin as Batgirl.

In 1997, after starting her own production company, Silverstone released their first film, Excess Baggage, and received… mediocre reviews.

As she entered the noughties, the American-born actress’ career took off, as she starred in several feature films and a Broadway debut.

But she also committed to activism, becoming an advocate for PETA, and reportedly took an anti-vaxxer stance.

Her views have been criticised by doctors and parents for igniting dangerous and often baseless ideas, including that tampons may cause infertility, eating plants can cure MS, and vaccines are dangerous.

She has published a vegan cookbook called The Kind Diet, and in 2016, the star-turned-wellness-advocate-turned-anti-vax-campaigner visited Sydney and decided to meet up with fans of her Kind Life blog as a means of connecting “in person”.

According to the Daily Telegraph, only eight people turned up.

In 2005, she married Christopher Jarecki, and in 2011 gave birth to her son Bear, who she has raised as vegan.

Jarecki and Silverstone divorced in 2018, and the 44-year-old has since taken to TikTok alongside her son, Bear.

When it comes to his personal life, he has been married twice and has six children.

In 2001, he married his first girlfriend of four years Lisa Askey, but the pair separated in 2005. He married his second wife, CaCee Cobb, in 2012, after dating her for six years.

Faison now hosts the Fake Doctors: Real Friends podcast where he and Scrubs co-star, Zach Braff, commentate on the series.

Brittany Murphy - Tai

Brittany Murphy during "Uptown Girls" premiere in 2003. Image: Getty.

Brittany Murphy, who played Tai in the film, tragically passed away in 2009. She collapsed in the bathroom of her Hollywood home, passing out in the arms of her mother Sharon. She was just 32.

After Clueless, she led a successful film career, staring in a range of movies including Uptown Girls, Just Married and 8 Mile.

In 2007, Murphy married British screenwriter Simon Monjack.

To this day, her death still puzzles the world. Her death was ruled an accident – the Coroner’s report cited pneumonia, anaemia and prescription drugs as causing an “accidental death” from “natural causes" - but speculation continues to this day.

Elisa Donovan – Amber.

For Elisa Donovan, her role as Amber in Clueless was a career highlight.

While she continued acting, her roles were smaller and included a range of dog-orientated TV movies (yes, please) and the role of Morgan Cavanaugh on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

A quick browse of her Instagram shows she is living a wholesome, family-orientated life.

She describes herself as an actor, writer, and wine consumer.

Breckin Meyer – Travis.

Breckin Meyer was in almost every teen movie in the late 90s and early 2000s, almost always with a skateboard in hand.

Following Clueless, he starred in The Craft and Road Trip, before appearing in Rat Race and Kate and Leopold in 2001, and Garfield in 2004.

He has been nominated for three Emmys for his writing for Robot Chicken, and in 2018 played Trey Kirkman in political drama Designated Survivor.

In 2001, Meyer married director Deborah Kaplan, and he has two daughters with her. The pair divorced in 2014.

Justin Walker – Christian.

Oh. Who could forget dreamy Christian.

After a string of low budget films, Justin Walker opened a restaurant called Tacone Grill in Rancho Mirage, California.

Jeremy Sisto – Elton.

After his role as Elton in Clueless, Sisto continued to live a quiet Hollywood life.

He appeared in Law and Order as an NYPD detective, and the 2003 films Thirteen and Wrong Turn.

In 2004, he was nominated for the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for his role as a bigoted baseball player in Take Me Out.

In 2009, he welcomed his first child, named Charlie-Ballerina, with his girlfriend Addie Lane. In October that year, the pair married, and they welcomed their son Sebastian Kick three years later. The family lives together in Los Angeles.

