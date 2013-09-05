News
lifestyle

Clive Palmer 'fears for Australia'. Subsequently loses it on national TV.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Aspiring Prime Minister Clive Palmer threw out a bunch of accusations on the Today Show this morning, in a heated interview with Karl Stefanovic.

Palmer’s accusations grew more ludicrous by the second, as a bewildered Karl struggled to make sense of what the mining magnate business owner was actually trying to say. Palmer then set his sights on the television host, repeatedly telling Karl to ‘lift his game.’

The peak of the rant? When Palmer accused Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng of being a ‘Chinese spy’ – because obviously. “She’s being spying on Rupert for years…read the truth about her!” Clive exclaimed. Yikes.

You can watch the full tirade below.

Does Clive raise some valid points or has he completely lost the plot?

