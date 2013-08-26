SHARE: Why it’s time for Australia to step up.

By NATALIA HAWK

At any given moment, there are at least 100 things that I’m worrying about.

I’m usually worried about work, just in case I’ve missed something among the hundreds of things to remember. I’m always worried about uni, in case I’ve accidentally skipped a tutorial or messed up an assignment. I worry about every single family member. I worry about all of my friends. I worry about my colleagues. I worry about my health and the health of everyone I know, even if there’s nothing wrong. I worry about holidays that haven’t been booked yet. I worry about my unused gym membership. Honestly, I even worry about what I’m going to eat for lunch the next day.

And I know I’m not alone. Men seem to be missing the worry-about-absolutely-nothing gene, but just about every other woman I know could compete for an Olympic medal for worrying about things they absolutely shouldn’t even be thinking about.

But what about climate change?

It’s something that few of us actually actively worry about. Of course, we all know about climate change. Of course, we don’t want the planet to get warmer, because we know that it will have directly negative implications on so many aspects of the environment.

We all understand it. But at the end of the day – a few icebergs melting hundreds of thousands of kilometres away is something we’re just not going to think about as much as our own direct problems. Sea levels can wait, we think, because mum has cancer and Jayden has Asperger’s and work is so full on right now and perhaps tomorrow I’ll care about whether or not the Maldives are going to disappear.

But I’m here to tell you that it’s no longer something we can push to the side.

We need to start caring about climate change – because something urgently needs to be done to put the issue high on the agenda at the upcoming election.

The earth is changing. And it’s harming the places and the animals we love.

It’s harming the Great Barrier Reef. Our pride and joy, the longest reef in the world, is slowly dying due to rising water temperatures. I saw the bleached coral myself when scuba diving in Cairns earlier in the year; metres and metres of white coral, where there was once purples, pinks, blues and yellows.

It’s harming our koalas. One of our most beloved animals is running out of places to live, because their gum trees are disappearing, due to extreme heat, drought and bushfires.

It’s harming our turtles. What might possibly be the most gentle and beautiful creature in the world might cease to exist sooner rather than later, because of rising sea temperatures; their nests are flooding and their eggs are drowning before they have a chance to hatch.