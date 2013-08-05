News
lifestyle

Mamamia's Most Clickable Women Awards: The Grand Finalists.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

We have some big news. After a huge week of voting we are pleased to announce the three Grand Finalists in Mamamia’s inaugural Most Clickable Women Awards. Each of the finalists will win $1000 thanks to our fabulous, supportive partners at Nissan.

Drum roll, and pass the envelope please…

The grand finalist from the Blogger Catergory is…

Chantelle from Fat Mum Slim

Chantelle from FatMumSlim writes a lifestyle and parenting blog about living life inspired. You want to find a delicious recipe to create at home, photography or blogging tip or stories that have you nodding along in agreement? This is it. Vote for Chantelle

And the grand finalist from the E-Commerce Catergory is…

Eri and Trudy from Hard to Find

 

Eri & Trudi from Hard to Find

Eri and Trudi from Hard to Find have created a shopping website featuring beautifully designed, hand-crafted, unique products – home wares, gorgeous gifts, fashion, jewellery, kids’ stuff and accessories – that are not easily sourced elsewhere. Vote for Eri & Trudi

 

And the grand finalist from the Clicktavist Catergory is…

Kirsty from The Imperfect Mum 

 

Kristy from the The Imperfect Mum

Kristy Vallely from The Imperfect Mum blogs about women and motherhood and the issues we face in today’s world, such as the false image of motherhood that is portrayed by the media.

 But who is Australia’s Most Clickable Woman ?

Well, that’s still up to you!  Voting has re-opened to decide Australia’s inaugural Most Clickable Woman from the three amazing finalists; Chantelle, Eri & Trudi, and Kristy.

Voting is even faster than last week – you only have one choice to make so it should only take a few seconds.

Happy clicking.

Vote now – and help us decide who Australia’s Most Clickable Woman will be. CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

