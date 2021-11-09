'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here are 10 things I'm eyeing off in the Click Frenzy sales.'

The sales are here, and they couldn't have come at a better time.

After a stressful year, many of us are in the mood to shop - personally, I feel like treating myself to some new clothes, home decor, and beauty products ahead of the festive season.

Sales are also the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done nice and early, without completely breaking the bank.

The big sale of the month is Click Frenzy 2021. It starts at 7pm on Tuesday, 9 November, and will run for 53 hours until midnight, Thursday, 11 November.

The sale, named Click Frenzy The Main Event, will involve over 500 brands, offering fashion, technology and homeware products at seriously slashed prices.

And besides brands getting on board and hosting their own sales, Click Frenzy will be having their own flash sales called Go Wild, where if you're lucky you can get your hands on products that are 99 per cent off. Think an Apple iPhone 12 for $12 and Balenciaga Wallet for $4. Yep, really.

With so much on sale (frankly it's a little overwhelming), I've listed the 10 products at the top of my wishlist.

Here are my top Click Frenzy picks.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

P.E Nation Endurance Man Down Jacket, was $219, now $153.29.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Scent Australia Home Jardin de Carthage Reed Diffuser, was $60, now $36.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: Adore Beauty and Mamamia.

VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Mask, was $44, now $35.20.

Image: Adore Beauty and Mamamia.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette, was $76, now $60.80.

Image: Adore Beauty and Mamamia.

Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume EDP, was $159, now $127.20.

Ray-Ban RB1971 SQUARE, was $245, now $196.

Ray-Ban RB1971 SQUARE, was $245, now $196.

Image: Sunglass Hut.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin, was $599, now $399.

Image: Dyson and Mamamia.

Here's a list of all the brands participating in Click Frenzy 2021.

The Iconic:

Dyson: Save up to 30 per cent on a range of Dyson technologies.

Adidas: Up to 50 per cent on Adidas Outlet.

David Jones: Save 30 per cent on homewares. Save 20 per cent on a range of fashion, shoes and accessories.

L’Oreal Paris: 40 per cent off cosmetics + free gift with purchase.

Wittner: 25 per cent off sitewide.

Big W: Up to 40 per cent off selected Tefal and Pyrex Cookware. Up to half price on selected hair dye, shaving needs and computer accessories. Up to $149 off selected Nutribullets.

Charles & Keith: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide.

Peter Alexander: Up to 40 per cent off women’s, men's and kids Sleepwear.

iStrap: 20 per cent off straps for Apple Watch. Free next-day delivery.

Surfstitch: 30 per cent off almost everything.

GHD: Up to $50 off ghd styling tools. Save up to $200, or receive complimentary gifts and gift wrapping valued up to $89.

Target: 25 per cent off women's, men's and kids bags, wallets and hats. 25 per cent off OPTUS X Range. 20 per cent off selected clothing brands. 20 per cent off cooling products, bed, bath and home.

Lovehoney: 25 per cent off sitewide.

E-Living Furniture: $99 deals for selected products & 15 per cent off everything else.

Thomas Sabo: 20 per cent off jewellery & watches.

FILA: Up to 70 per cent off selected items.

Optus: 500GB for $65 per month for first 12 months.

Oaks Hotels: 30 per cent off stays over two nights across a number of their AUS and NZ properties.

Bose: Up to 50 per cent off Bose speaker and headphone products.

MyDeal: Apple Airpods 2 - $179 (RRP $219) and Apple Watch Series 6 - $499 (Save $100).

Telstra: $300 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (now $949).

GUESS: 30-40 per cent off 100s of select styles of GUESS Handbags and wallets.

Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off select products.

Intrepid Travel: 20 per cent off trips in Aus and NZ and save between 20-30 per cent off 2022/23 season Antarctic voyages.

Ray Ban: 20 per cent off full priced items + free shipping.

Sunglass Hut: 20 per cent off full priced sunglasses + free shipping

House: 25-75 per cent off everything

Bevilles: 50 per cent off diamond and gold jewellery and up to 20 per cent off watches.

Koala Living: 55 per cent off storewide.

Red Balloon: $25 off when you spend $175 or more sitewide.

Deals Away: 7 night Fijian Tranquility Escape - $1,800pp (down from $1,999) and Red Centre Escape (Uluru) - $944pp (save $104).

Amart Furniture: 20 per cent off sitewide.

Glassons: 20 per cent off everything online.

Esmi Skin Minerals: buy two, get the third free.

AMR Hair and Beauty: up to 90 per cent off hair & beauty, plus a free mystery bag with every order.

In Essence: Receive 40 per cent off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50.

Oil Garden: Receive 40 per cent off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $25.

RedBalloon: Receive $25 off when you spend $175 or more.

Plus, here's a list of all the other brands that are on sale right now.

Cotton On: 30 per cent off sitewide for AU & NZ.

Myer: 30 per cent off across fashion, home, kids and more.

ECHT: Up to 60 per cent off selected items.

Princess Polly: Use code: SALE20 to get 20 per cent off almost everything.

Aveda: Enjoy free shipping and a full-size damage remedy™ daily hair repair 100ml ($53 value) with any order of $80 or more. Use promo code DR21.

Marks & Spencer: 20 per cent off sitewide.

Georgi Swimms: 25 per cent off sitewide.

Sabbia Co: Spend $50, $100 or $150, receive a $10, $15 or $20 gift card.

Gorman: Up to 60 per cent off.

White Fox Boutique: 25 per cent off sitewide.

Mr Simple: 40 per cent off.

MESHKI: Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide.

Runaway The Label: Use code FRENZY20 to enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide (excluding outlet).

Restated Vintage: Use code FRENZY20 to enjoy 20 per cent off storewide (excluding sneakers).

Adrenaline: Enjoy $25 off when you spend $199 or more. Use promo code FRENZY25.

Camilla: Enjoy 22 per cent off selected styles (including select full price and across all sale). Use promo code FABFRENZY.

Catch: Save $20 when you spend $100.

Industrie: Enjoy 20 per cent off full price items.

Industrie Kids: Enjoy 20 per cent off full price items.

ROLER: Enjoy 20 per cent off full price items.

Innoxa: Receive 40 per cent off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $30.

Skin Republic: Enjoy 50 per cent off sitewide.

Estée Lauder: Enjoy a free five-piece Estée Essentials Set with any $75+ purchase.

Karen Millen: 40 per cent off storewide.

Dune London: 30 per cent off storewide.

Nasty Gal: 70 per cent off storewide.

Nine West: 30 per cent off storewide.

Sussan: Up to 50 per cent off selected sleepwear, accessories and gifts.

Specsavers: $50 off contact lenses when you spend $199+ with code: FLASH50.

Bueno: Up to 70 per cent off selected styles.

Flextt Fitness Apparel: 20 per cent off storewide.

boohoo: 50 per cent off storewide.

Cosette: 25 per cent off Most Wanted. Up to 15 per cent off New Arrivals. 20 per cent off Season's Best.

Casetify: 15 per cent off via promo code.

Steve Madden: 30 per cent off full price storewide.

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia, The Iconic, Adore Beauty.

