News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

couples

Cleveland kidnap victims release "Thank you" video

ADVERTISEMENT

The three women who were held captive in a Cleveland house for 10 years – Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight – have filmed a YouTube video thanking the public for the support they have received.

The support and encouragement has helped them start new lives after their horrifying ordeals. The Cleveland Courage Fund has raised more than $1 million for them via donations from around the world. The money will benefit the women and Amanda’s daughter who was born during her captivity.

Seeing the women look so strong and calm – despite being abused for so long by their kidnapper, Ariel Castro – is incredibly inspiring.

Perhaps the most moving of the speeches is by Michelle Knight, who says: "I may have been through hell and back, but I am strong enough to walk through hell with a smile on my face and my head held high. I will not let the situation define who I am. I will define the situation. I don't want to be consumed by hatred."

She also vows to devote her life to helping other survivors of crime.

Watch the video here:

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended