Cleveland kidnap victims release "Thank you" video

The three women who were held captive in a Cleveland house for 10 years – Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight – have filmed a YouTube video thanking the public for the support they have received.

The support and encouragement has helped them start new lives after their horrifying ordeals. The Cleveland Courage Fund has raised more than $1 million for them via donations from around the world. The money will benefit the women and Amanda’s daughter who was born during her captivity.

Seeing the women look so strong and calm – despite being abused for so long by their kidnapper, Ariel Castro – is incredibly inspiring.

Perhaps the most moving of the speeches is by Michelle Knight, who says: "I may have been through hell and back, but I am strong enough to walk through hell with a smile on my face and my head held high. I will not let the situation define who I am. I will define the situation. I don't want to be consumed by hatred."

She also vows to devote her life to helping other survivors of crime.

Watch the video here: