The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 4.

"Much more work to be done." WA police seek answers after Cleo's rescue.

West Australian police say there is still much more work to be done after the dramatic rescue of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Cleo was found alive and well early on Wednesday at a property in Carnarvon, just minutes from her family home.

The discovery came more than two weeks after she disappeared from her family's tent at the remote Blowholes campsite 75km north of Carnarvon.

Detectives found Cleo alone in a bed at the house, with the remarkable moment captured by an officer's body-worn camera.

"My name is Cleo," the little girl said when asked for her name.

The 30 Rock actor had been told the weapon was "cold," or safe to use, according to court filings by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the incident.

Camera operators had walked off the Rust set before the incident to protest working conditions, authorities have said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza last week said he believed there was complacency on the production regarding safety.

Lawyers for the armourer in charge of the weapons used in the filming said the production was unsafe due to various factors, including a lack of safety meetings.

Davis, however, said the crew had several safety meetings, "sometimes multiple per day".

Baldwin, who also served as one of the movie's producers, has said he is heartbroken and will support limits on the use of real guns on film and TV sets.

COP26 vows to cut methane and save forests as protesters rally outside summit.

Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow have pledged to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change.

The inability of major powers so far to agree more broadly on rapid reductions in the use of fossil fuels - the main cause of manmade global warming - has upset the poorer, smaller countries likely to suffer its worst effects.

Surangel Whipps Jr, president of Palau, a Pacific country of 500 low-lying islands under threat from rising sea levels, told the leaders of the G20 industrial powers in a speech: "We are drowning and our only hope is the life-ring you are holding."

Nearly 90 countries have joined a US- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of methane 30 per cent by 2030 from 2020 levels, a senior US official said ahead of a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Among the signatories to be announced on Tuesday is Brazil - one of the five biggest emitters of methane, which is generated in cows' digestive systems, in landfill waste and in oil and gas production.

Three others - China, Russia and India - have not signed up while Australia has said it will not back the pledge.

Protesters have been gathering outside the summit representing a number of organisations, including Glasgow-based climate activists, global networks like Oxfam and Extinction Rebellion, and youth activists from Fridays for Future.

Around the world.

- Christmas may be difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, England's deputy chief medical officer has warned, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots. There has been an average of about 40000 new cases each day in recent weeks.

- At least 22 people, including women and children, have been killed after a passenger bus plunged 500 metre into a ravine in Pakistan.

