Clare Bowditch's new single, One Little River. See it here first.

I’ve never cried during a music video before.

But I think I just did.

This is a film clip for Clare Bowditch’s new song, One Little River. It’s from her latest album The Winter I Chose Happiness and it’s an album that I cannot recommend enough.

Seriously. Listen to it. Love it. Share it.

If you want more of Clare, the good news is that she’s just announced her Winter Secrets Tour, which she’ll be performing nationally from the start of August. Details here.

The other good news is that earlier this year, Mamamia’s Editor Jamila Rizvi sat down with her for a cup of tea and a chat. You can view that video here. (And you should).

Aaaannnddddd, the last little bit of good news is that we’re giving away 10 SIGNED copies of Clare’s CD, The Winter I Chose Happiness. To enter, just send your name and address to [email protected] (Australian addresses only thanks). First in, best dressed. Go.

(*UPDATE: Sorry guys, all the CDs are gone now. Congrats to those who got in quick.)