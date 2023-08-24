Everything in TikTok-famous makeup artist Claire Bridgett's beauty bag.

You know what's pervy? Finding out what's in other people's makeup bags. Their OGs. Their go-tos. Their tried-and-true MVPs.

And it's especially pervy if the makeup bag belongs to someone who's kind of a... big deal. And even more so if they're a bit of an expert in the beauty game.

So, what if we were to tell you we got all the juicy deets from someone who's both?

Well, on a recent episode of Spotlight, our very own Kelly McCarren did just that and (politely) raided TikTok-famous makeup artist Claire Bridgett's makeup bag.

As a beauty influencer and makeup artist with five years at Mecca under her (makeup brush) belt, you know that someone like Claire has tried some serious goodies in her time.

And guess what? She was kind enough to give us a peek. How good!

Below, Claire shares her entire routine – from base products to lips – as well as shouting out her ride-or-die brands, products and techniques.

Excited? Intrigued? Let's go!

Toners & Serums.

Image: Laneige/Canva.

If you're a beauty gal, you'll know that skin prep is everything, and Claire said there are a few staples she uses before she gets into her makeup look. The first? Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner. She said she uses it as her first step, to make her skin hydrated and soft ahead of her base products.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

Also in rotation is this affordable, hydrating goodie from L'Oréal Paris – the Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid serum. "I'm a L'Oréal skincare girl," said Claire.

Swoon!

ICYMI, this exact serum also happens to be one that Kelly recommended on last week's episode of Spendy Savey (you can listen to the episode here or read all about it here). So, don't mind us while we go get our mitts on it!

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

Another one of Claire's go-to serums? The popular La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Ageing Serum. If you haven't tried it and you're dealing with dry, dehydrated winter skin, get your face around it. "It's so, so good," she said.

Image: Adore Beauty/Canva.

Also on the skincare front (so much hydration!) is buzzy brand Hada Labo. "I love Hada Labo, which is a Japanese skincare brand that I feel like it's coming up at the moment," Claire said. (Can confirm: It's bloody good!).

Primers.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

When it comes to primers, Claire has one staple that she never budges from. "Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, from my Mecca days. It is my ride-or-die, and I have to use it every single time. It makes your makeup sweat and water-resistant, it's very long-lasting."

*Adds to cart.*

Image: Kmart/Canva.

We're going from a spendy to a savey, here! And we love to see it. "I also love a pore-filling primer, like e.l.f Poreless Putty Primer," said Claire.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

Also on the list is this cult buy from Charlotte Tilbury. "It's not technically a primer — it's more of a first step/base product, but it's my Holy Grail."

Best base product.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

"I love a medium-coverage foundation – I'm a liquid foundation girlie," said Claire. "NARS Sheer Glow is my ride-or-die that will always get me through anything."

Hear, hear!

"I would put it on brides, I put it on myself – even if you just do a light layer, or you could build it up to a full coverage. So, that's why I love it so much."

Image: Mecca/Canva.

Looking for an under-eye concealer that won't go cakey/flakey/chill in fine lines? Apparently, this one from Kosas (it's pretty darn popular on TikTok!) is really very good. "It's the best," said Claire. "Especially if you have under-eye dehydration."

Best bronzer.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

"I get a bit high maintenance when it comes to makeup," said Claire – and yes, we are your people. "I love a cream bronzer but I also love a powder," said Claire. "But I will say, Nudestix Bondi Bae is my favourite when it comes to a cream formula."

Blendable, versatile (you can apply it to eyes and lips, too!) and pigmented, we can totally see why.

Image: Myer/Canva.

"For powders, I am a fair-skinned girl, so I have to be a little bit careful," said Claire, "But I will shout out Benefit Hoola Light."

Image: Mecca/Canva.

Another great option for fair skin, Claire said, is this number from Too Faced. "I'm lucky to say that I can get away with a little bit more because I'm not the fairest of the fair – I do have a little bit of colour.

"I guess with the introduction of something like Fenty Beauty, they have expanded on the deeper skin side but also on the fairer side. But a lot of brands are a bit of a hit and miss."

Best blush.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

Cover your ears, blush fans! "I used to hate blush," shared Claire.

"When I was training to be a makeup artist, everyone would laugh at me because if you wanted to put blush on me I would back away."

"I grew up in the era of the 2014 Instagram makeup that no one wore blush – so I was really scared."

This explains... everything.

"But now, blush makes me look so youthful and alive and healthy. For beginners, Milani blush is such a classic but so affordable."

Best powder.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

"I'm an Hourglass Lighting Powder fan — all the way back to the Mecca days. But it's just so nice and not heavy on the skin."

If you're someone who is a bit terrified of powder because you might have dry skin, this one's for you. "At the end of the day, I feel like if I don't powder, it is going to transfer a little bit, so I just want something to protect that from happening and Hourglass does that really well."

Best eyeshadow.

Image: Cosmetic Capital/Canva.

If you're someone who likes makeup, chances are you were an Urban Decay eyeshadow palette girl back in the day. Come on. Weren't we all?!

"This was my first ever palette. I've kept mine, I'm not going to lie," said Claire. "It's too much of a core memory for me."

Image: Mecca/Canva.

If you're looking for a great staple palette, you can't go past this gem. "It has these perfect matte browns – like, Mario's a makeup artist. He gets it," said Claire. "I just love a good neutral palette that you can just whip out and quickly do a look."

Image: Mecca/Canva.

Another eyeshadow palette Claire loves? Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eye Shadow Palette, which is full of beautifully highly pigmented matte, metallic and shimmery shades.

Drool.

Best eyeliner.

Image: Beauty Bay/Canva.

For the all-important eyeliner wing, Claire told Kelly she's a fan of the INGLOT Eyeliner Gel, which comes in a variety of shades, housed in a small pot (you just use a small, angled brush to apply).

While her go-to is black, she also dabbles in the brown version.

Best mascara.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

Everyone with lashes knows Maybelline is the GOAT when it comes to mascaras. They just churn out the best of the best – and they're affordable, too.

"I'm a Maybelline mascara girl – I love all of them. I'm currently wearing Surreal Extensions, which is their newest one, but I've gone through them all. It just depends on what mood I'm in!"

Best setting spray.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury/Canva.

For one of the last touches on her makeup look, Claire said her favourite choice of setting spray is Charlotte Tilbury's popular formula (note: Kelly went through three bottles of the stuff last year, so you know it's good!).

Imagw: Mecca/Canva

When she's not using CT, Clarie said she is also a fan of the cult Urban Decay Setting Spray. "Charlotte Tilbury is good for daytime, but Urban Decay was good for sweaty dance floors," she told Kelly.

Best lip product.

Image: Morphe/Canva.

For lips, she told Kelly, "you can't go past a Morphe lip pencil".

"It's so pigmented and creamy. If they ever go out of business, I will literally buy every lip liner available."

We'll have what she's having!

Were you surprised by any of Claire Bridgett's favourite products? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@clairebridgett; Canva.