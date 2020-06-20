GRAB YOUR POPCORN: Cinemas are about to reopen. Here's what you'll be able to see.

FINALLY.

From July 1 we will be able to go to the cinema again.

Of course, there will be social distancing measures in place to ensure coronavirus numbers stay down, but we're just happy to be able to view new releases on the big screen. (With popcorn in hand, of course.)

Keep in mind that plenty of blockbusters have pushed back their release dates to ensure they get the best results at the box office, so sadly, it will take some time before we get a huge variety of new films to see.

But hey, there are still some fantastic options to view from next month.

Here are five of them.

Mulan, from July 23.

The beloved 1998 Disney classic, Mulan is back. This time, in live-action.

In order to save her father from serving in the Imperial Army, young, fearless Mulan (played by Liu Yifei) disguises herself as man to battle northern invaders in China.

It's the perfect action-packed yet family-friendly film that everyone will enjoy.

Where to watch: Hoyts and Event Cinemas.

Tenet, from July 30.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Probably the most anticipated post-lockdown film will be Tenet, the latest blockbuster from Christopher Nolan (the man behind award-winning films The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk).

The spy thriller includes a star-studded cast, including John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman star and Denzel Washington's son), Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine, and it looks unreal.

The film follows the mysterious lead (Washington), an operative of an organisation that's tasked with preventing World War III.

Fun fact: It took Christopher Nolan over 20 years to conceive the idea for the film, and once the lead actors signed on, they were only permitted to read the script while locked in a room.

Where to watch: Hoyts and Event Cinemas.

The High Note, from July 30.

Image: Focus Features.

Something a little lighter that will be available to see on the big screen is the comedy-drama, The High Note.

Starring Tracee-Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, the film follows famous singer, Grace, and her overworked personal assistant, Maggie, who aspires to become a music producer.

Where to watch: Hoyts and Event Cinemas.

The King of Staten Island, from July 16.

Image: Universal Pictures.



Yes, we know Pete Davidson can be quite controversial, but his new film looks promising.

The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow and starring Davidson as the lead, follows the character of Scott Carlin, a 24-year-old high school dropout who has to get his life together after his mum begins dating a firefighter — the same job held by his late father.

The film has been called a "semi-autobiographical" representation of Davidson's life, as he lost his firefighter dad during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It has had an overwhelmingly positive response.

Where to watch: Event Cinemas.

The Burnt Orange Heresy, from July 23.

Image: Sony Pictures Classics.

The Burnt Orange Heresy is a drama-thriller based on the book of the same name by Charles Willeford.

The film, which stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and the fabulous Mick Jagger, follows the storyline of a charismatic art critic and his American lover who travel to Lake Como, Italy, to visit an art collector, where they are instructed to steal a work of art — no matter the cost.

Where to watch: Hoyts and Event Cinemas.

Other films available to see in July:

Love Sarah (July 2)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (July 2)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (July 2)

Waves (July 9)

Baby Teeth (July 23)

23 Walks (July 30)

Which one will you be seeing?

