beauty

How to DIY the ultimate Christmas party nails.

Update: Here’s a fresh guide to Christmas nails and Christmas nail art designs to get you feeling festive.

The silly season has well and truly arrived, bringing with it plenty of celebrations and of course, the office Christmas party.

We’re loving this glitter ombré nail look, it’s super easy and sure to bring the sparkle to impress at any festive function.

Here are four simple steps to get your nails party ready.

– Apply two coats of your base colour (we used a nude for this look).
– Using your household sponge take a decent size square out.
– Apply a generous amount of glitter polish along one edge, let polish sit for a moment to dry slightly.
– Gently dab from the free edge downwards about a third of the way down.

Check out the video above for a more detailed, step-by-step look at achieving these fabulously festive party nails.

Tags: beauty , fashion , women

