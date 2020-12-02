If you're the type of person who's been playing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas is You' since November 1 and you've had your tree up for weeks, you've probably done your Christmas shopping already.

For the rest of us – and let's face it, MOST of us – Christmas shopping is something we do in December.

Maybe in the last two weeks of December. A December 20-something. (Who, me? Never...)

If you're a last-minute shopper looking for something meaningful, affordable and maybe even a little unexpected, we've got a few ideas you can get from your local Officeworks or on their website.

Officeworks has a huge range of thoughtful, budget-friendly gifts for everyone on your list – friends, partners, kids, teachers, co-workers, and even that nice but somewhat nosy neighbour who makes great cakes.

We're talking tech products, art supplies, personalised gifts, kids' toys (and puzzles for us adults who became obsessed with them in lockdown this year - just saying), and a lot more.

Mamamia previewed the range, and here's what we've found:

1. Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant ($79) – Gemma Bath, Senior News Producer

Image: Supplied

"I hate having to rely on my phone to be my alarm. Which is why the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is the perfect way to ease away from my social media addiction, and smartphone reliance. Not just that, it's a little machine version of a Mary Poppins' bag - providing me the day's temperature, my favourite tunes, the quickest route to work and a place to charge my devices.

"I find the men in my life the hardest to buy for, but Christmas 2020 is sorted with this bad boy. I find opting for a combination of practical/techy is the winning combination, and the smart clock is the perfect price point for a father-in-law/brother-in-law present that is budget friendly, but still super impressive and special."

2. Royal & Langnickel Two-Tier Sketch Box ($39) – Samantha McDonald, Senior Course Manager

Image: Supplied. "As a creative person, I know it’s really easy to accumulate a lot of random art supplies and then when you actually need them, you can never find them again! So, I knew this art set would be a great gift for a fellow creative: my little sister.

"My sister and I always loved to draw and sketch when we were growing up, so it’s a little bit of a throwback, and she was always so good with charcoal, so I opted for the sketching box. There are other types too in here, like mixed media, watercolour and acrylic. Plus I love that it comes in a two-tier box, so she’ll actually know where her supplies are and they’ll be kept safe and intact over time."

3. Otto Dot Journal ($12.98) – Adam Bub, Editor, Partnership Content

Image: Supplied. "I've always had a journal on my bedside table. Whether I've written in it or not is another story… often I just end up sketching whatever's on my mind. But for more organised people (like my future self, I keep saying), dot journals are simply genius. They're a handy visual way to lay out your to-do lists so you can easily map your goals, decide what's most important, and mark things as 'in progress' or 'completed'. Satisfying, really.

"I can see one of my close friends who is an event planner lapping this up. But I'm also keen to give it a try myself as we go into 2021.

"One more thing - I love that it's FSC certified, meaning it's sourced in an environmentally responsible way."

4. Otto Initial Cup ($9.95) – Laura Pulini, Senior Sales Manager

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. "Leading into Christmas I am always on the lookout for well-priced items that I know my kids will love. This stainless steel tumbler is the perfect gift for my little girl, Amali.

"It's pink and gold so that's a big selling point - Amali is a lover of pretty things, and she loves to join me for a hot chocolate while I have my afternoon cup of tea. It's also convenient because it has a lid, so she can have both hot and cold drinks when she's on the go.

"At $9.95, it's something special that doesn't set me back too much. I also noticed that Otto has initial notebooks to match the cups, so that's a nice way to make the gift a little more of a set.

5. Qudo True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case ($49) - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. "As a podcast producer and lover of audio, having earphones nearby is paramount. These are wireless, so they’re great for when you’re on the move or at the gym, plus they have four hours of talk and audio time.

"They're also compact and weightless enough to fit in almost any bag. I’ll definitely be grabbing a few pairs of these for my audio-lovin' partner and friends this Christmas."

6. Royal & Langnickel Painting by Numbers paint set ($6.98) – Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. "Painting by Numbers is one of those gifts you just can't go wrong with because it can tick so many boxes for so many different people. It's great for kids or adults (perfect for those lucky dip gift-style family occasions), it's affordable, and I like the idea of it being an at-home, relaxing summer holiday activity. Anything that gets you away from screens and drives creativity is a winner for me.

"Personally, I'd love to paint this set when I'm feeling stressed and need to let my mind travel a bit, so if you know someone that has had a tough year (...literally everyone) then this is for them. How you can say no to those puppy dog eyes?"

So these are just a few easy last-minute gifts, from stocking fillers for the ones we love to the most stress-free Kris Kringle gifts for that colleague you don't know very well... at all.

Do us a favour, though. Don't leave your gift-shopping to 11.59pm on December 24, OK?

Shop any of these items instore or online at Officeworks.

Feature image: Mamamia.