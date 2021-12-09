Colour, comfort and... feathers: All the outfits you need for the festive season in one place.

After one hell of a year, we're ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2021.

Over the next few weeks, we have Christmas (and all the festivities surrounding it), New Year's Eve and hopefully, some well-deserved time off. But what to wear to all those parties? Good question.

In the latest episode of Mamamia's weekly fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? co-hosts Tamara and Deni discussed all things party dressing - and we took notes.

Watch: What the Mamamia team are wearing to the office. Post continues after audio.

Whether you need an outfit for a work Christmas party, a festive barbecue or something more casual with friends, we've got you sorted.

What to wear to a work Christmas party.

After spending most of this year working from home, it's unsurprising that lots of us are unsure what to wear to our work Christmas party. We're catching up with colleagues! IRL!

Speaking on Mamamia's podcast, What Are You Wearing? Deni suggested something casual yet chic.

"We've spent so much time in trackies and pyjamas, and the dressed-up silk pyjama suit is really having a moment, so a silk suit would be a beautiful option," Deni said.

Image: Showpo.

Image: Homebodii.

Image: The Iconic.

What to wear to an outdoor picnic.

When we thought 2021 couldn't get any worse, La Niña showed up. But we're not going to let her ruin our hot girl summer.

If you've got a picnic or two over the festive period, Tamara and Deni suggest bringing a coat or hat to shield yourself from any potential storms. And when it comes to clothes, by all means go for something floaty and effortless for the humidity - but consider pairing it with boots or sneakers instead of sandals. Because mud? Not cute.

"I'd go for a midi or a maxi [dress], so if it does rain you have a little bit of coverage," Tamara said.

Image: H&M.

Image: Little Party Dress.

Image: Girl and the Sun.

What to wear to Christmas lunch.

Thinking about treating yourself to a new Christmas Day dress? Go on, you deserve it. But be strategic in which one you buy, because it'll probably be hot.

"For [Christmas Day], you want to wear something that's comfortable and breathable - nothing polyester that's going to get you all hot and flustered," Tamara explained.

"Maybe a little white dress or something breathable in linen or cotton."

Two other dresses Tamara suggested were an off-the-shoulder dress or something featuring cut-outs, for much-needed ventilation.

Image: Dissh.

Image: Petal + Pup.

Image: The Iconic.

What to wear from the beach to the bar.

And lastly, an outfit that'll take you from the sand to some sunset drinks, preferably on a balcony somewhere...

Sorry, we got distracted thinking about cocktails.

"The one thing I would always [wear] as a go-to is an oversized shirt," Deni suggested. "You can pair any oversized shirt with a bathing suit and you're good to go."

Image: H&M.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: The Iconic.

What will you be wearing this festive season? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature image: Little Party Dress/Girl and the Sun/The Iconic/@greceghanem/Petal+Pup/Mamamia.