We're calling it. This is the 'It Dress' we'll all be wearing on Christmas Day.

I have a mantra that I live by, and it’s: ‘You never need an excuse to buy a new dress’.

But if you are looking for a reason to get a new outfit, then I’m here to remind you that Christmas is two weeks away, and you can’t possibly go to Christmas lunch without a cute new frock.

Watch: Show Me How - Christmas Day Glam. Post continues below.

Every year sees a new dress trend. Last year saw the resurgence of the puffy sleeve, the year before celebrated fabrics like tulle and sequins.

This year, it’s all about the linen dress. Midi, maxi, mini, the length is totally up to you, but that’s the beauty of linen, it’s adaptable and can be transformed into almost any silhouette.

There’s also a high chance that Christmas Day is going to be a scorcher, so aside from looking good, it also has to be practical — the last thing you want is to be sweating through your clothes during the family BBQ.

I also consider linen to be our (more chic) version of the ‘ugly sweater’. Around the world, people dress in their chunkiest knits and gaudy jumpers, but because we’re in the Southern Hemisphere we’re required to improvise.

And because I want you to look and feel your absolute best this festive season, I compiled a list of the best linen dresses on the market. From long, to short; from fitted to flared, here are the dresses you need to consider for Christmas lunch.

Image: Witchery.

Image: DISSH.

AERE Tie Detail Linen Midi Dress, $180.



Image: AERE, The Iconic.

Image: Glassons.

Image: Forever New.

Image: VRG GRL.

Image: Ripe, MYER.

Image: Autograph.

Image: Katies.

Image: SHEIKE.

Image: Avella, Big W.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Instagram @ripematernity/@youandallboutique.

Hey! You made it to the end of the article. You must really like us. Consider this your friendly reminder that you can give Mamamia this Christmas. Head here to do just that.