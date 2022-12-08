News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

We're calling it: This is the dress we'll all be wearing at Christmas lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, there's a dress that dominates the festive season. We call it The Christmas Dress.

In 2020, it was the tiered midi dress (extra points if it featured a tie waist). In 2021, it was the off-the-shoulder dress or something featuring cut-outs. 

This year, it's all about BSE: big sleeve energy.

If you hadn't already noticed, billowing sleeves are everywhere - on your linen, wrap and tiered dresses, adding a little something extra to the humble midi dress

The sleeves add a certain coolness, while the length ensures comfort - so we don't need to stress about tightness, bloating or any of that business on December 25.

From affordable to investment options, here are 10 versions of The Christmas Dress to shop right now.

But before we get into it, listen to Mamamia's fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? On this episode, Holly Wainwright shares how her style has evolved in her 40s and 50s.

Target European Linen Puff Sleeve Popover Dress, $60.

Image: Target.

Petal and Pup Anne Midi Wrap Dress, $89.

Image: Petal and Pup.

Atmos&Here Curvy Jasmine Linen Blend Midi Dress, $119.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Aere Puff Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress, $180.

Image: The Iconic.

Forever New Curve Mara Curve Tiered Wrap Midi Dress, $169.99.

Image: Forever New.

Dissh Penelope White Linen Midi Dress, $189.99.

Image: Dissh.

Seven Wonders Asha Dress, $119.95.

Image: Runaway the Label.

Vagary the Label Raspberry Ombre Gown, $229.95.

Image: Vagary.

Palm Noosa Noddy Dress, $340.

Image: The Iconic.

Aje Cosette Tie Back Midi Dress, $595.

Image: Aje.

Which one have you got your eye on? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature image: Instagram/@palm.noosa @vagarythelabel @_aje_

Tags: fashion , features , lifestyle-edm

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT