We're calling it: This is the dress we'll all be wearing at Christmas lunch.

Every year, there's a dress that dominates the festive season. We call it The Christmas Dress.

In 2020, it was the tiered midi dress (extra points if it featured a tie waist). In 2021, it was the off-the-shoulder dress or something featuring cut-outs.

This year, it's all about BSE: big sleeve energy.

If you hadn't already noticed, billowing sleeves are everywhere - on your linen, wrap and tiered dresses, adding a little something extra to the humble midi dress.

The sleeves add a certain coolness, while the length ensures comfort - so we don't need to stress about tightness, bloating or any of that business on December 25.

From affordable to investment options, here are 10 versions of The Christmas Dress to shop right now.

But before we get into it, listen to Mamamia's fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? On this episode, Holly Wainwright shares how her style has evolved in her 40s and 50s.

Image: Target.

Image: Petal and Pup.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Forever New.

Image: Dissh.

Image: Runaway the Label.

Image: Vagary.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Aje.

Which one have you got your eye on? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature image: Instagram/@palm.noosa @vagarythelabel @_aje_