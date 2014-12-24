How to survive today with all of your family. And yes, wine is involved.

Every year it’s the same.

My son asked to borrow my laptop the other day.

“What are you doing?” I asked

“Just writing a list of all our Christmas plans,” he answered, “There’s a lot. I need a list.”

He was right.

There is a lot.

There’s always a lot.

For as long as I can remember Christmas has been an absolute hectic blur of seeing as many relations in as little time as possible.

That said, I love it, at least looking back on the day.

You see, I am an absolute Christmas tragic and I insist we attend every Christmas event we possibly can. From work parties to actually seeing all the family. And I mean ALL.

For me, Christmas starts the Sunday before actual Christmas. We spend it with my dad.

Then comes Christmas Eve. Where basically everyone with any relation to my mum and her husband descend on to her house. There’s my family and I, Nan, and all of my siblings and their children. Not to mention my boys’ other grandma and the step-siblings and their partners. To say it is pure mayhem is the understatement of the year. The trick though is not to resort to drinking too much wine because the real chaos starts the next morning.

Ahhh…it wouldn’t be Christmas with the kids if they aren’t poking you in the eye when the sun rises (thank you daylight saving for making that much much earlier). Between opening presents and trying to get my kids to eat something without sugar, I attempt to wish my fiance a Merry Christmas.

Then it’s a game of Tetris. How many people and presents can fit into a car? A lot.

And it's even more fun with the bonus round of having everyone sit still and not sneakily open the presents with a 2 hour drive to the in-laws. The silver lining is that I get on with my in-laws - I know so many friends who don't. Couldn't imagine having to deal with that as well.