Christina Milian asked the universe for a husband. Then she locked eyes with a man in a restaurant.

Christina Milian is undoubtedly the Queen of Netflix rom-coms, starring in 2019's Falling Inn Love and 2021's Resort to Love — both an essential option in our 'cheesy yet wholesome romance movie' repertoire. But her most recent Netflix endeavour is the perfect holiday love story.

Meet Me Next Christmas tells the story of Layla, played by Milian, as she fights to attend a sold-out concert on Christmas Eve in order to find the man of her dreams. With the warm and fuzzy vibes from the film, it's left a lot of us wondering about Milian's own real-life romance.

And we can assure you, like the film, her love story with partner Matt Pokora does not disappoint.

In August 2017, Milian was single and tired of the dating scene when the unexpected happened.

"Let me tell you, when they say prayers are real, the prayer is real," she said on the Jennifer Judson Show.

"I just spoke to God and I said, 'Lord, I'm just gonna give all my time to my daughter, you be the man in our life… when the time comes, I'm not forcing it, allow me the opportunity to see it."

During a trip to France, she was eating in a restaurant when the restaurant's manager suggested she speak to a man across the room, who was coincidentally also a musician. Milian wasn't interested. That was, until she caught a glimpse of the man in question. And the rest is history.

"So, we switched numbers, found out we had the same birthday that night, and it was like the stars aligned," she said to E! News's Daily Pop.

Things were going well and conversation was flowing. And later that night, Pokora — who is a French musician who goes by the name M. Pokora — made a comment that stopped Milian in her tracks.

"He told me, 'We're going to have a child together.' I've never had anybody say that to me," she said.

When she explained that she already had a daughter, Pokora responded, "Well, you don't have a son."

Christina Milian and her partner Matt Pokora. Image: Instagram/christinamilian

And it's as if he could predict the future, because fast forward to today, Milian and Pokora do share two sons together, Isaiah and Kenna. But more on that in a minute.

Back in 2018, after one year of dating, Milian said she was no longer in a long distance relationship as Pokora had actually moved from France to LA in order to be closer to her.

"We have the best time together. I could spend every day with him, every moment. It's been cool! We just have a good time," she said on The Real in 2018.

"I'm really happy with the type of person I'm with. He's honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I've ever experienced and I'm really happy that the universe brought us together."

Things seemed to be as smooth sailing as they can be for the loved-up couple, because in 2020 they reportedly tied the knot.

That same year, they announced the birth of their first child together. Milian's first was a daughter named Violet Madison Nash, who she shares with musician The-Dream.

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora and their children. Image: Instagram/christinamilian

"Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020… it's up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son," Pokora shared on Instagram.

And only ten short months later, in April 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, Kenna.

And since then, it seems life has not slowed down for the couple, with Milian sharing glimpses of their adorable love life online.

"It all started with a picture but it was the discovery of OUR BIRTHDAY that sparked the fire in our twin flame and we never turned back. 🔥 So I'm saying a big Happy Birthday to my best friend. You're the best Partner, best Dad and friend a girl could ever have," Milian shared to her Instagram, on their collective birthday this year.

Christina shared a touching tribute on their shared birthday. Image: Instagram/christinamilian.

Milian says their romance is incomparable to any of her previous relationships.

"It's a completely different relationship," she told Page Six in 2020. "It's built on a respect for our families, for each other, and on mutual support. Nothing between us is uneasy, and that's what I think is so special. He can truly be himself and so can I."

