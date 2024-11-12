Christina Milian asked the universe for a husband. Then she locked eyes with a man in a restaurant.

Christina Milian is undoubtedly the Queen of Netflix rom-coms, starring in 2019's Falling Inn Love and 2021's Resort to Love — both an essential option in our 'cheesy yet wholesome romance movie' repertoire. But her most recent Netflix endeavour is the perfect holiday love story.

Meet Me Next Christmas tells the story of Layla, played by Milian, as she fights to attend a sold-out concert on Christmas Eve in order to find the man of her dreams. With the warm and fuzzy vibes from the film, it's left a lot of us wondering about Milian's own real-life romance.

And we can assure you, like the film, her love story with partner Matt Pokora does not disappoint.

Watch the Meet Me Next Christmas trailer. Article continues after video.





In August 2017, Milian was single and tired of the dating scene when the unexpected happened.

"Let me tell you, when they say prayers are real, the prayer is real," she said on the Jennifer Judson Show.

"I just spoke to God and I said, 'Lord, I'm just gonna give all my time to my daughter, you be the man in our life… when the time comes, I'm not forcing it, allow me the opportunity to see it."

During a trip to France, she was eating in a restaurant when the restaurant's manager suggested she speak to a man across the room, who was coincidentally also a musician. Milian wasn't interested. That was, until she caught a glimpse of the man in question. And the rest is history.