When she was 18, Christina Applegate dumped Brad Pitt. Here's who she's dated since.

Christina Applegate plays Jen Harding, a woman whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run in the new Netflix series Dead to Me.

(Side note: If you haven’t binge watched the entire first season yet, you should get onto that).

Watching Applegate, who’s been acting since she was a baby, got us thinking about her real life relationships – and wondering if anything came close to the complications Jen deals with in the show.

Here’s what we found.

In 1988 Applegate dated 21 Jump Street actor Richard Grieco. She was a regular guest star on the show, which may have been where she met her next boyfriend… Brad Pitt.

Applegate and Pitt were both young when they got together in 1989 – she was 17 and he was 25 – and both were on the brink of making it big in Hollywood, but not quite there yet.

Behold these fantastic red carpet photos:

It wasn't a very long lasting relationship, because on the night of the 1989 VMAs Applegate ditched her date for someone else. Yes you read that correctly - she ditched Brad Pitt, with his greasy 80s hair and bright blue eyes for someone else.

Who, you ask?

Say hello to former Skid Row frontman and Gilmore Girls actor Sebastian Bach.

Applegate and Pitt never dated again following the VMAs,but they have seen each other in the years since, so it's probably all water under the bridge.

In 2016 Bach spilled on their "brief fling", saying he and Applegate went out a couple of times.

"[Applegate] was interviewed recently on, like, Entertainment Tonight, or something, and they said, 'What was the dumbest thing you ever did?' And she goes, 'One night I ditched Brad Pitt for this other dude.' And that dude would be me," Bach said, according to Loudwire. "So there was a time on this earth when Sebastian Bach was, like, a hotter lay than Brad Pitt"

In 1996 Applegate was rumoured to be dating Christian Slater, but in 2015 the pair put the rumours to rest on The Late Late Show, telling host James Cordon it never happened.

Applegate met her first husband actor Johnathon Schaech in 1997 - she said her "heart skipped a beat" the moment they shook hands - and after about four years together they married in 2001.

They separated and filed for divorce in 2005. It was a "mutual" decision, according to a rep.

Since their divorce, Schaech has regularly spoken of his love and support of Applegate. During a Reddit 'Ask me Anything' in 2016, the actor said Applegate had created "a wonderful family" with her new husband Martyn LeNoble.

Before meeting LeNoble, Applegate dated skateboarder and photographer Lee Grivas, who died of an apparent drug overdose in 2008, aged 26. They were in an on-again-off-again relationship for about three years, though they were not together at the time of his death.

"I am profoundly saddened," Applegate said in a statement. "Lee was an incredible human being who was an extremely important and beautiful part of my life.

"He is missed beyond words. He touched so many and I feel much sadness for his mother, father, brother, and all of his family and friends."

In 2008 Applegate began dating Dutch bassist LeNoble, just months before her representative confirmed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy two weeks after the announcement.

Applegate told US Weekly LeNoble was crucial in helping her after her diagnosis.

"I have a small but mighty support system and Martyn has really been an incredible part of my life," she said in 2010. "Without him, I don't know if I could've gone through any of it. He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he's been a really incredible help."

The couple were engaged in 2010 and married in 2013, two years after the birth of their daughter Sadie.