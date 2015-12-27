Chrissy Teigen has shown off her baby bump just days after revealing her baby’s sex.

It’s the baby that celebrity couple John Legend, 36, and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen, 30, have been dreaming about for years. And now they’ll be welcoming a baby girl in just a few short months.

The pair only very recently announced the sex of their baby after an interview Chrissy did with Vogue Thailand essentially spilled the beans.

But that’s not the only good news. John and Chrissy have used the Christmas holidays as the perfect chance to enjoy a babymoon (a concept that is steadily growing in popularity over in celebrity world). And we’ve been seeing some wonderful baby bump snaps as a result. They first visited the island of Kauai in Hawaii, before jetting off to a more secret location to ring in the new year together.

Before they left, there was obviously a much-anticipated exchanging of Christmas gifts. When we spotted what Chrissy got… well, let’s just say we were a little bit jealous.

This will be perfect to feed the growing bump.

The American personality has said in the past that she really wants a big family with lots of kids. The couple have also been open about their struggle to conceive in the past.

See Chrissy talk about it here (Post continues after the video).

We hope they enjoy their Christmas miracle.

